Boris Johnson news – live: PM encouraged to ‘ditch Sunak’ for Jeremy Hunt

Boris Johnson is being encouraged by allies to ditch Rishi Sunak and elevate Jeremy Hunt to chancellor in an effort to shore up his fragile leadership and prevent a Tory civil war.

The prime minister ’s future in No 10 was left hanging in the balance after a vote of confidence on Monday night that saw 148 Conservative MPs vote against him.

Now Mr Johnson’s allies are eyeing up what they see as a “dream team” of him and Jeremy Hunt , as reported by The Daily Telegraph .

Meanwhile, Labour has called on tax authorities to investigate the financial affairs of the health secretary, Sajid Javid , The Independent has learned.

The party has penned a letter to HMRC requesting a fresh examination of the cabinet minister’s historic tax arrangements.

It centres on Mr Javid’s ties to a company called SA Capital. These links raise the “possibility that he has been a beneficiary of a loan scheme designed to avoid paying UK tax”, said the shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting.