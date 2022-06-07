ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson news – live: PM encouraged to ‘ditch Sunak’ for Jeremy Hunt

By Emily Atkinson and Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago



Boris Johnson is being encouraged by allies to ditch Rishi Sunak and elevate Jeremy Hunt to chancellor in an effort to shore up his fragile leadership and prevent a Tory civil war.

The prime minister ’s future in No 10 was left hanging in the balance after a vote of confidence on Monday night that saw 148 Conservative MPs vote against him.

Now Mr Johnson’s allies are eyeing up what they see as a “dream team” of him and Jeremy Hunt , as reported by The Daily Telegraph .

Meanwhile, Labour has called on tax authorities to investigate the financial affairs of the health secretary, Sajid Javid , The Independent has learned.

The party has penned a letter to HMRC requesting a fresh examination of the cabinet minister’s historic tax arrangements.

It centres on Mr Javid’s ties to a company called SA Capital. These links raise the “possibility that he has been a beneficiary of a loan scheme designed to avoid paying UK tax”, said the shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting.



Boris Johnson urged to end free school meal summer lottery amid warning Britain is ‘going backwards’

Boris Johnson is being urged to end the “lottery” of free school meals over the summer amid warnings Britain is “going backwards” on helping millions of hungry children.The Conservative chair of the Commons education select committee and senior clergy have called on the government to ensure some of the poorest children do not face further uncertainty accessing food during the holidays.Spiralling inflation has sent energy and food prices soaring, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet. But the Sutton Trust charity has warned of a growing postcode lottery in support for children on free school meals during the...
LOTTERY


Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS


Boris Johnson ‘to scale back plans to rewild the countryside’

Boris Johnson has reportedly scaled back ambitious plans to rewild the countryside as he switches the government’s focus to food production.Last year ministers announced that farmers would be paid £800m per year through the Landscape Recovery scheme to alter agricultural land into woodlands, wetlands and forests.However the fund has been cut to £50m over three years, with the focus now on food production due to shortages caused by the conflict in Ukraine, government insiders told The Sunday Times.The shift in strategy will be seen as a victory for farmers’ unions, which claimed the government’s focus on rewilding could lead to...
FOOD & DRINKS


Charles ‘described Government’s Rwanda migrant policy as appalling’

The Prince of Wales is said to be “more than disappointed” by the Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda, with reports that he privately described the move as “appalling”.It comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel welcomed a High Court ruling paving the way for the first flight to the east African country to go ahead on Tuesday.The Times reported that Charles is especially frustrated at the policy as he is set to represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the Rwandan capital later this month.But Rwanda has come out in defence of the scheme,...
WORLD
Rishi Sunak
Person
Wes Streeting
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson


Boris Johnson warned of ‘political annihilation’ if he fails to deliver levelling-up agenda

Boris Johnson faces “political annihilation” if he fails to deliver on the levelling-up agenda and implement tax cuts, a Tory MP has warned.Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group (NRG), said Mr Johnson could lose the support of Red Wall Tory MPs if he does not implement some of the policies that are set to be unveiled at the group’s first conference on Friday.The beleaguered prime minister is set to address the 80-strong group as he seeks to shore up support for his wavering leadership after narrowly winning a no-confidence vote last week.Mr Berry told The Daily Telegraph:...
POLITICS


Black and Asian frontline staff faced racial harassment during Covid-19 pandemic, watchdog finds

Lower-paid health and social care workers, who played a pivotal front-line role during the Covid-19 pandemic, experienced bullying, racism and harassment at work according to their evidence to an inquiry conducted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).Poor data collection by their employers could also be masking the extent of discrimination against them, the watchdog also found.Job insecurity in the health and adult social care sectors caused fear of victimisation among low-paid ethnic minority staff, particularly if they were to raise concerns, according to the inquiry which was launched in November 2020. Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairperson of the EHRC...
PUBLIC HEALTH


Yes, we’re in a bad way. But to wallow in myths of British ‘declinism’ won’t help us thrive

Decline is back. Commentators are noticing that the UK economy has not been doing well and is projected to stagnate. Other countries are doing better, in productivity, investment, research and skills. It really is deja vu all over again. But not quite. Only yesterday we were being told a different story – one of the fastest rates of growth in the OECD, of a new global, buccaneering Britain, a science superpower, an innovation hub, the fastest vaccine rollout… What is going on?
ECONOMY


Zahawi praises university ties with Europe as he meets Portugal’s president

Nadhim Zahawi has praised the UK’s strong ties with Europe in higher education as he met the president of Portugal.The Education Secretary visited Imperial College London alongside the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the country’s prime minister, Antonio Costa.During the visit, they explored the university’s data observatory, where they saw images of the Mars Rover, science laboratories and Imperial’s ocean wave basin – where different waves are simulated as part of research into renewable energy.Mr Zahawi thanked the president for the visit, adding: “For those of you that don’t know, I am also a fan of Manchester...
EUROPE


Javid suggests income tax cut should be brought forward if possible

Sajid Javid has suggested the Government’s planned income tax cut should be brought forward to next year, if circumstances allow.In March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in the pound before the end of the current parliament, in 2024.He said this was “fully costed”, and represented a “£5 billion tax cut for over 30 million people”.Since then, pressure has continued to build on Mr Johnson from within his own ranks, with unrest over the partygate saga exacerbated by senior civil servant Sue Gray’s findings on the matter, and concerns over...
INCOME TAX


Ukraine forces run low on ammunition amid ‘street-to-street’ fighting with Russians

Ukrainian forces are running out of ammunition as Russia steps up its intense bombardment, officials said on Saturday, amid reports of street-to-street fighting in the town of Sievierodonetsk.Vitaly Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region on the southern front line, said Vladimir Putin’s forces were much more powerful, and asked for more international help.“For now, this is a war of artillery ... and we are out of ammo,” he said. “The help of Europe and America is very, very important, because we just need ammo to defend our country.”Russia has stepped up its campaign to capture cities in eastern and...
MILITARY


What the papers say – June 12

The Government’s new food strategy, the latest reactions to the Rwanda saga and messages from Ukraine feature on Sunday’s papers.The Observer reports Boris Johnson faces “rural fury” over the food strategy, while The Sunday Times writes he is “turning his back” on the green agenda in  a “significant victory” for the farming lobby.Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/DaI8uuGbQb— The Observer (@ObserverUK) June 11, 2022Sunday Times #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/hCedYY5Qsw— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 11, 2022Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph reports the Conservative Party is “at war” over calls from MPs and ministers to cut taxes, with sources close to the PM opposing the calls.The front...
WORLD

Politics
Country
U.K.


Farmers union criticises leaked food strategy ahead of official launch

The National Farmers Union says the Government has “stripped to the bone” proposals from the review into England’s food system ahead of the expected release of a new food strategy on Monday.A leaked draft of the food strategy was earlier branded “half-baked” and “flatter than a pancake” by campaigners, with particular concern over the apparent rejection of a proposal for tax on sugar and salt.Ministers were accused of concocting a blueprint “bordering on the preposterous”, with the document suggesting they will shun key recommendations from a major review of the food system by Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby.It’s all very...
AGRICULTURE


Estonia opposition party opts to start coalition talks

A small conservative opposition party whose support is seen crucial in attempts to form a majority government in Estonia following the breakup of the governing center-right coalition earlier this month said Saturday that it will start power-sharing talks with two other parties.After several days of speculation, the Isamaa — or “Fatherland” — party said it is would start talks to form a government coalition in the Baltic country with the opposition Social Democratic Party and governing center-right Reform Party led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.On June 3, Estonian President Alar Karis dismissed — at the request of Kallas —...
BUSINESS


Next week could see UK’s hottest day of the year so far, Met Office says

London and the south-east of England could swelter in the hottest temperatures of the year so far when the mercury is tipped to reach the “low 30s” at the end of next week.Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said there is a “lot of sunshine around to help to keep things feeling pretty warm” in the south of England, as temperatures reached about 23C in the Greater London area on Saturday afternoon.But he added: “If we take a look further north-west though it is quite a different story, so western areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland are much cloudier today and...
ENVIRONMENT




