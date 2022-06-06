ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Supreme Court chief justice tests positive for COVID-19

By Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

The chief justice of California's Supreme Court has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities confirmed.

Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, has mild symptoms, according to a statement Monday by the Judicial Branch of California.

"The chief justice will be working in isolation in accordance with state and local health guidelines, but will not participate in remote oral argument on Tuesday," the statement read.

An order has been drawn up to allow Cantil-Sakauye to review video recordings of oral arguments, if agreed to by attorneys, according to the statement.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 9

Helen2
2d ago

Millions of people in the world got infected and recovered, many got re-infected. Why this woman got infected be a big deal and needs to reported on media. Unbelievable!!!

Reply
8
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
