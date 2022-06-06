California Supreme Court chief justice tests positive for COVID-19

The chief justice of California's Supreme Court has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities confirmed.

Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, has mild symptoms, according to a statement Monday by the Judicial Branch of California.

"The chief justice will be working in isolation in accordance with state and local health guidelines, but will not participate in remote oral argument on Tuesday," the statement read.

An order has been drawn up to allow Cantil-Sakauye to review video recordings of oral arguments, if agreed to by attorneys, according to the statement.

