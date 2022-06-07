Bottle Rinser Market:Major Key Players And Forecast Till 2030

Mannich-type polycondensation with 4,4'-diaminodiphenylmethane (DDM), 2,2-bis(4-hydroxyphenol) propane (BPA) and paraformaldehyde (PF) in different solvents was carried out to prepare main-chain benzoxazines. When pure CHCl3 was used as the solvent, the decomposition rate of PF in CHCl3 was very slow, thus preventing gelation caused by the formation of triazine in the early reaction, producing P(B-D)1 composed of partially closed and unclosed structures. The addition of alkaline triethylamine into CHCl3 (CHCl3/triethylamine"‰="‰6:1) greatly enhanced the decomposition rate of PF but gave a large triazine gel. The introduction of triethanolamine into CHCl3 was found to promote the decomposition of PF, enhance the polymerization rate, and prevent gelation caused either by the formation of triazine or by the ring-opening of oxazine ring through a solvation effect. Polymers P(B-D) 6~P(B-D)8 obtained in CHCl3/triethanolamine had a high-oxazine content and a high number molecular weight (Mn) near 8000. Further optimization of Mannich-type polycondensation in CHCl3/triethanolamine gave preferred conditions: a CHCl3/triethanolamine ratio of 4:1, a PF of 1.2 eq and a reaction time of 24"‰h. Compared with P(B-D)1 and P(B-D)3 (obtained in toluene/ethanol), P(B-D)9 obtained under the optimized conditions showed a higher Mn (10,000) and a higher yield (97.0%). The optimized conditions were also applicable for other kinds of diamines and bisphenols.

CHEMISTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO