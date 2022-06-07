Automatic Tube Filling Sealing Machine Market Overview, Industry Growth Forecast Till 2030

Wireless technologies-supported printed flexible electronics are crucial for the Internet of Things (IoTs), human-machine interaction, wearable and biomedical applications. However, the challenges to existing printing approaches remain, such as low printing precision, difficulty in conformal printing, complex ink formulations and processes. Here we present a room-temperature direct printing strategy for flexible wireless electronics, where distinct high-performance functional modules (e.g., antennas, micro-supercapacitors, and sensors) can be fabricated with high resolution and further integrated on various flat/curved substrates. The additive-free titanium carbide (Ti3C2Tx) MXene aqueous inks are regulated with large single-layer ratio (>90%) and narrow flake size distribution, offering metallic conductivity (~6, 900"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1) in the ultrafine-printed tracks (3 Î¼m line gap and 0.43% spatial uniformity) without annealing. In particular, we build an all-MXene-printed integrated system capable of wireless communication, energy harvesting, and smart sensing. This work opens a door for high-precision additive manufacturing of printed wireless electronics at room temperature.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO