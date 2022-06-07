ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Sanitary Napkin Equipment Market: Emerging Trends, And Forecast 2030

By GreekH
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Sanitary Napkin Equipment market research report 2022-2030 is a historical overview and a detailed study of the current & future market trends, growth, capacity, cost structure, and key players analysis of the Business industry. The report provides a basic overview of the Sanitary Napkin Equipment market share, competitor segment with...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Vizgen Showcases Expansion of MERSCOPE™ In Situ Single-Cell Spatial Genomics Platform Capabilities at AGBT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, today announced an expansion of its product roadmap and the availability of the Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) Human Immuno-oncology data release. Vizgen’s product updates will expand sample input flexibility, propel new applications, and empower greater data insights. These updates demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to exposing the research community to the power of spatial genomics. The updates will be presented as oral and poster presentations at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2022 General Meeting, occurring June 6-9, 2022.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Selects Netcracker Managed Services

Globe Telecom, the largest mobile operator in the Philippines, has chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and to maintain a higher level of operational efficiency. Globe Telecom provides mobile, fixed-line and broadband networks to more than 80 million customers. Netcracker will deploy its operations automation framework and...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segments
Phys.org

Experts chip away at corrosion for the future of fusion

Practical fusion energy is not just a dream at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Experts in fusion and material science are working together to develop solutions that will make a fusion pilot plant—and ultimately carbon-free, abundant fusion electricity—possible. As head of the lab's Fusion Nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Nature.com

Allotropy in ultra high strength materials

Allotropic phase transformations may be driven by the application of stresses in many materials; this has been especially well-documented for pressure driven transformations. Recent advances in strengthening materials allow for the application of very large shear stresses as well "“ opening up vast new regions of stress space. This means that the stress space is six-dimensional (rather than one for pressure) and that phase transformations depend upon crystal/grain orientation. We propose a novel approach for predicting the role of the entire stress tensor on phase transformations in grains of all orientations in any material. This multiscale approach is density functional theory based and guided by nonlinear elasticity. We focus on stress tensor dependent allotropic phase transformations in iron at high pressure and ultra-fine grained nickel and titanium. The results are quantitatively consistent with a range of experimental observations in these disparate systems. This approach enables the balanced design of high strength-high ductility materials.
CHEMISTRY
freightwaves.com

Google Cloud partners with XPO as reach into supply chain grows

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Known more for its search engine than any other product, Google is making inroads into the supply chain sector with its Google Cloud platform. Founded two years ago, Google Cloud is quickly bringing major transportation providers across modes onto its platform, and it has made strides to bring its technology expertise into the last mile as well.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Desktop Metal Qualifies Sterling Silver on the Production System, Cementing Additive Manufacturing Leadership in Jewelry Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) today announced that 925 sterling silver, a popular precious metal, is now qualified for 3D printing on the Production System™ platform, including both the P-1 and P-50, offering jewelry and luxury goods manufacturers the fastest way to directly 3D print high-quality jewelry, watches, belt buckles, and decorative hardware for handbags.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Loop Energy Partners with ARCC to Expand into Promising Australian Hydrogen Bus Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Loop Energy™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell solutions, announces it will enter the promising Australian bus market as a supplier of fuel cell modules to Aluminium Revolutionary Chassis Company (ARCC), the developer and manufacturer of Australia’s first lightweight bolted aluminum city bus chassis. ARCC becomes Loop Energy’s first Australian customer and underlines the country’s growing interest in utilizing hydrogen-electric vehicles to achieve its emissions reduction targets.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Room-temperature high-precision printing of flexible wireless electronics based on MXene inks

Wireless technologies-supported printed flexible electronics are crucial for the Internet of Things (IoTs), human-machine interaction, wearable and biomedical applications. However, the challenges to existing printing approaches remain, such as low printing precision, difficulty in conformal printing, complex ink formulations and processes. Here we present a room-temperature direct printing strategy for flexible wireless electronics, where distinct high-performance functional modules (e.g., antennas, micro-supercapacitors, and sensors) can be fabricated with high resolution and further integrated on various flat/curved substrates. The additive-free titanium carbide (Ti3C2Tx) MXene aqueous inks are regulated with large single-layer ratio (>90%) and narrow flake size distribution, offering metallic conductivity (~6, 900"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1) in the ultrafine-printed tracks (3 Î¼m line gap and 0.43% spatial uniformity) without annealing. In particular, we build an all-MXene-printed integrated system capable of wireless communication, energy harvesting, and smart sensing. This work opens a door for high-precision additive manufacturing of printed wireless electronics at room temperature.
NFL
Nature.com

Design and simulation of DNA, RNA and hybrid protein"“nucleic acid nanostructures with oxView

Molecular simulation has become an integral part of the DNA/RNA nanotechnology research pipeline. In particular, understanding the dynamics of structures and single-molecule events has improved the precision of nanoscaffolds and diagnostic tools. Here we present oxView, a design tool for visualization, design, editing and analysis of simulations of DNA, RNA and nucleic acid"“protein nanostructures. oxView provides an accessible software platform for designing novel structures, tweaking existing designs, preparing them for simulation in the oxDNA/RNA molecular simulation engine and creating visualizations of simulation results. In several examples, we present procedures for using the tool, including its advanced features that couple the design capabilities with a coarse-grained simulation engine and scripting interface that can programmatically edit structures and facilitate design of complex structures from multiple substructures. These procedures provide a practical basis from which researchers, including experimentalists with limited computational experience, can integrate simulation and 3D visualization into their existing research programs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Adjusting agricultural emissions for trade matters for climate change mitigation

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in food systems is becoming more challenging as food is increasingly consumed away from producer regions, highlighting the need to consider emissions embodied in trade in agricultural emissions accounting. To address this, our study explores recent trends in trade-adjusted agricultural emissions of food items at the global, regional, and national levels. We find that emissions are largely dependent on a country's consumption patterns and their agricultural emission intensities relative to their trading partners'. The absolute differences between the production-based and trade-adjusted emissions accounting approaches are especially apparent for major agricultural exporters and importers and where large shares of emission-intensive items such as ruminant meat, milk products and rice are involved. In relative terms, some low-income and emerging and developing economies with consumption of high emission intensity food products show large differences between approaches. Similar trends are also found under various specifications that account for trade and re-exports differently. These findings could serve as an important element towards constructing national emissions reduction targets that consider trading partners, leading to more effective emissions reductions overall.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Aerogel integrated wood provides better insulation than existing plastic-based materials

One day soon, buildings could become more energy-efficient—and environmentally sustainable—with insulating material developed from wood by researchers in Sweden. The newly-developed material offers as good or even better thermal performance than ordinary plastic-based insulation materials, according to researchers reporting recently in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. Yuanyuan Li,...
ENVIRONMENT
insideevs.com

Gates Introduces Next-Gen Belt Drives For E-Bike Applications

Gates Industrial Corporation, a pioneer in belt-drive technology commonly seen in motorcycle, electric motorcycle, and e-bike applications, has released massive updates to its Carbon Drive product range. To allow advancements in bicycle drivetrain design and fulfill expanding worldwide demand, the business is offering new belts and other components which make its already industry-leading products even better.
BICYCLES
thefastmode.com

Accenture Opens its Newest Advanced Technology Center in Indore, India

Accenture opened its newest Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The new facility represents further expansion of the company’s global delivery network and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy