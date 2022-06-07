ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas to launch investigation into Twitter 5% bots claim

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
cryptoslate.com
 2 days ago

👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has revealed that his office is launching an inquiry into Twitter’s bot reporting as it might violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The social media company claims...

Echoing Elon Musk, Texas AG is investigating Twitter over bots

Paxton just announced that his office is investigating how Twitter may be “misleading Texans” about the number of automated bots on its platform. “It matters not only for regular Twitter users, but also Texas businesses and advertisers who use Twitter for their livelihoods,” Paxton said. “If Twitter is misrepresenting how many accounts are fake to drive up their revenue, I have a duty to protect Texans.”
