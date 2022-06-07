ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. Warns Starving African Nations to Not Buy Grain Stolen by Russia

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

African Union officials met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on food exports as the U.S. cautioned against buying stolen Ukrainian...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Macky Sall
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
The Independent

Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets of violence

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Starving African Nations#Russian#Ukrainian#The New York Times#The African Union#African Union Commission#Western#The United Nations
Reuters

U.S. warns North Korea could greet Biden with nuclear, missile tests

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or a long-range missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday. The...
POTUS
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
The Independent

US Senator says gas prices so high ‘it would be cheaper to buy cocaine’ and run everywhere

A US senator says gas prices have become so high that “it would be cheaper to buy cocaine” and run everywhere instead of Americans using their cars.Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana made the wisecrack as he discussed the historic high prices at the pump across the country, where a gallon of gas has now crossed the $5 per gallon threshold in 17 states.“President Biden continues to campaign for more economic chaos, meanwhile, I don’t know about where you live Jesse, but in my state, the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine...
LOUISIANA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
984K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy