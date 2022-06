New music is on the way from J.R. Carroll, and it can not come soon enough. A good friend of Zach Bryan who played on American Heartbreak and has been touring in his band of late, Carroll is an extremely talented songwriter and singer in his own right. In 2020 he released his debut project, a five song EP called Long Story Short that proves just how great of a musician he really is. And luckily, despite the busy touring […] The post J.R. Carroll Announces New Single, The Fan-Favorite “Red Fern,” Coming This Month first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO