It’s not at all unusual for characters to travel back and forth between Genoa City and Los Angeles, home to sister soaps The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Heck, Sheila Carter “dying” in Wisconsin only to resurface in the offices of California-based Forrester Creations will forever remain one of the most shocking storylines to hit daytime. So the moment that Diane Jenkins returned from the dead and started telling anyone who’d listen that Deacon Sharpe had helped her pull the wool over everyone’s eyes, we wondered if perhaps Hope’s dad might find himself taking a trip in the not-too-distant future.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO