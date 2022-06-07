The Exchange To Award $310,500 to Local Arts Groups and Students
The Exchange (formerly the Woman’s Exchange) announced that it will award $310,500 to 18 regionally based arts and cultural organizations and 15 students. The awards will be given at an invitation-only event at The Exchange on June 9. The largest award is for $60,000 and is being given to the Asolo...
This summer, as students lose access to meals at school, 40,000 children in Sarasota and DeSoto counties may be at risk for hunger. All Faiths Food Bank’s Campaign Against Summer Hunger was created nine years ago to fill the “hunger gap” for children who lose access to meals and food pantries at school as well as to raise awareness of the issue of child hunger in our area. All Faiths Food Bank is, again this year, organizing more than 200 partners with the shared mission of providing food to children over the summer months. The Campaign includes a quiet fundraising period to raise matching funds as well as a community campaign, and then the use of those funds to build necessary infrastructure, solidify partnerships, and secure and distribute food. Organizers expect this summer to be particularly challenging as the pandemic, continuing supply chain impacts, rising labor costs, and soaring inflation hit the most at-risk in our community hard – especially children. Since its inception nine years ago, the Campaign has raised tremendous awareness of the issue of child hunger in our community as well as the gratifying total of more than $14 million. This year’s lead investors are the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. Chairing the effort this year is All Faiths Food Bank’s immediate past board chair, Nelle Miller.
The strained labor market is putting pressure on preschools to find and retain quality talent. This is especially true in Sarasota County, where there are hundreds of open positions for childcare professionals. The burden now falls on parents, as they lose income to stay home to care for their children. A new partnership between Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County (ELC) seeks to address the problem by bolstering recruitment and retention efforts in early learning. Blending philanthropic and government funds, local efforts will focus on three primary objectives: Provide retention bonuses to current teachers; Develop a community-wide marketing campaign to increase the sector’s visibility and enhance workforce outreach efforts to recruit more early learning professionals; Bolster career navigation by recruiting and assisting job candidates and new hires through entry-level training and career services. The bonuses have already made an immediate impact on both teachers and preschool directors, who have always had to be resourceful in offering incentives to their staff. Through a study commissioned by Barancik Foundation and the ELC, most recipients noted the bonuses would significantly impact their ability to remain in the profession amidst economic pressure to leave. The data has also shown that the number of first-year teachers has grown from 8% of the workforce to 12%, indicating a slight uptick in people entering the industry locally since the beginning of these efforts. With continued support from the community, we can ensure that our children have the bright start they deserve. To learn more and support the effort, visit www.whyearlylearningmatters.org.
Resilient Retreat is pleased to report that their second annual Resilient Rhapsody Concert Series featuring Paradigm Party Band exceeded fundraising objectives with a net of $62K raised. The spring concert series promises to be a popular annual event, gathering music lovers for a special outdoor experience featuring regional bands on the beautiful 84-acre Retreat Center property on Fruitville Road. Proceeds benefit Resilient Retreat and its mission to provide trauma-informed support for abuse survivors and those that witness trauma in the workplace.
"We are deeply grateful and always amazed at the generosity of our community. They are helping us make the Resilient Rhapsody Concert Series an annual fixture to raise much-needed funds for our mission to support those impacted by trauma." - Lisa Intagliata, Resilient Retreat Executive Director. [Fundraising Award] Mary Ellen...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As prices spike at grocery stores across the Tampa area, and the reality of inflation begins to set in, a local food bank is announcing it has expanded its warehouse space to accommodate the increasing need. What You Need To Know. Nativity Catholic Church Food...
Southshore Bay, a fast-growing community by Metro Places, has officially opened its lagoon, the first in Hillsborough County. The lagoon features crystal-blue waters, beaches and a wide range of activities, allowing residents to live a coastal lifestyle in the suburbs. It is the second lagoon community opened by Metro Places...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Snowbirds in Bradenton will no longer be able to turn off their water while they’re up north and not pay their water bill for those months, the City Council recently decided. In its May 25 meeting, Lance Williams, the assistant director of the city’s Office...
Mark Smith has designed buildings that make up the community for years. Now the architect wants a voice on the Sarasota County Commission on what the community looks like as a whole. The chair-elect for the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce has filed as a Republican running for the Sarasota...
When she started with the city of Sarasota Finance Department a dozen years ago, Kelly Strickland recalls the appraised tax values of residential and commercial properties in Sarasota were declining year over year. Thus were the ad valorem revenues that resulted in the throes of the Great Recession. A consistent...
From now until June 14, head to Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College to soak up the rest of Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week—and see why the locale’s art-inspired menu is so buzz-worthy. Chef Kaytlin Dangaran (from Tampa, and trained at the French Culinary Institute in New...
Communities like Polk County have outdated ordinances that are a barrier to TNR and need to be changed. Some local lawmakers and advocates may also want to codify their support of TNR. Below are the guidelines to follow when evaluating and drafting an ordinance to make sure it reflects good...
Tampa, Fla. - More than 800 people have been arrested for their alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Of those 800, more have been rounded up in Florida than any other state and many of the people arrested, charged and sentenced to prison were in the Tampa Bay area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Plans to build two major projects in Pasco County are on hold - at least temporarily - after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for them in the upcoming state budget. About $35 million would have helped build a sports complex that would likely become the new spring training site for the Tampa Bay Rays. Also, $600 million in recurring money over the next 30 years would have gone to a new biotech campus for Moffitt Cancer Center.
New pet retail stores – those that sell dogs and/or cats – will not be welcomed in Pinellas County, thanks to a new ban. Pinellas County commissioners passed an ordinance on Tuesday to ban the opening of new retail pet stores that sell the animals. The ordinance also restricts the expansion or relocation of existing stores. Meanwhile, the existing six retail stores within the county can continue to operate following additional regulations.
An iconic home in South Tampa connected to one of the area's historic dynasty families is once again for sale. Located at 4707 Bayshore Blvd., the listing claims the home was first built in 1920, built it was actually built 1937 by Jack Johnston and his wife, Louise Lee Johnston.
