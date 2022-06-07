Thunder By The Bay Raises Record Amount For Suncoast Charities For Children
2 days ago
The 24th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival, held this past February at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, raised a net revenue of $267,000 for Suncoast Charities for Children. This exceeded last year’s net revenue of $225,000....
Resilient Retreat is pleased to report that their second annual Resilient Rhapsody Concert Series featuring Paradigm Party Band exceeded fundraising objectives with a net of $62K raised. The spring concert series promises to be a popular annual event, gathering music lovers for a special outdoor experience featuring regional bands on the beautiful 84-acre Retreat Center property on Fruitville Road. Proceeds benefit Resilient Retreat and its mission to provide trauma-informed support for abuse survivors and those that witness trauma in the workplace.
This summer, as students lose access to meals at school, 40,000 children in Sarasota and DeSoto counties may be at risk for hunger. All Faiths Food Bank’s Campaign Against Summer Hunger was created nine years ago to fill the “hunger gap” for children who lose access to meals and food pantries at school as well as to raise awareness of the issue of child hunger in our area. All Faiths Food Bank is, again this year, organizing more than 200 partners with the shared mission of providing food to children over the summer months. The Campaign includes a quiet fundraising period to raise matching funds as well as a community campaign, and then the use of those funds to build necessary infrastructure, solidify partnerships, and secure and distribute food. Organizers expect this summer to be particularly challenging as the pandemic, continuing supply chain impacts, rising labor costs, and soaring inflation hit the most at-risk in our community hard – especially children. Since its inception nine years ago, the Campaign has raised tremendous awareness of the issue of child hunger in our community as well as the gratifying total of more than $14 million. This year’s lead investors are the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. Chairing the effort this year is All Faiths Food Bank’s immediate past board chair, Nelle Miller.
"We are deeply grateful and always amazed at the generosity of our community. They are helping us make the Resilient Rhapsody Concert Series an annual fixture to raise much-needed funds for our mission to support those impacted by trauma." - Lisa Intagliata, Resilient Retreat Executive Director. [Fundraising Award] Mary Ellen...
SPARCC Director of Development Mary Ellen Mancini has been awarded the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) Designation. Previously a family travel writer for Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and a freelance writer in the Sarasota community, Mancini became the Director of Development for SPARCC in 2015. She has extensive experience in donor relations, copywriting, marketing, event planning, program direction and leadership. She is a graduate of the 2019 Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Leadership Institute and she has a bachelor’s degree in advertising, public relations and applied communications, with a minor in journalism, from the University of Central Florida.
I spend a lot of time at the office talking on the phone to concerned readers, but this was different. Usually, I am discussing a story that someone didn’t like, or liked very much. It could be a chat about the Manatee County Commission, a conversation about out-of-control growth or an exchange about traffic.
Southshore Bay, a fast-growing community by Metro Places, has officially opened its lagoon, the first in Hillsborough County. The lagoon features crystal-blue waters, beaches and a wide range of activities, allowing residents to live a coastal lifestyle in the suburbs. It is the second lagoon community opened by Metro Places...
The strained labor market is putting pressure on preschools to find and retain quality talent. This is especially true in Sarasota County, where there are hundreds of open positions for childcare professionals. The burden now falls on parents, as they lose income to stay home to care for their children. A new partnership between Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County (ELC) seeks to address the problem by bolstering recruitment and retention efforts in early learning. Blending philanthropic and government funds, local efforts will focus on three primary objectives: Provide retention bonuses to current teachers; Develop a community-wide marketing campaign to increase the sector’s visibility and enhance workforce outreach efforts to recruit more early learning professionals; Bolster career navigation by recruiting and assisting job candidates and new hires through entry-level training and career services. The bonuses have already made an immediate impact on both teachers and preschool directors, who have always had to be resourceful in offering incentives to their staff. Through a study commissioned by Barancik Foundation and the ELC, most recipients noted the bonuses would significantly impact their ability to remain in the profession amidst economic pressure to leave. The data has also shown that the number of first-year teachers has grown from 8% of the workforce to 12%, indicating a slight uptick in people entering the industry locally since the beginning of these efforts. With continued support from the community, we can ensure that our children have the bright start they deserve. To learn more and support the effort, visit www.whyearlylearningmatters.org.
Savor Sarasota and Summer Savor Menus are now available at Mattison’s Restaurants. The Visit Sarasota County initiative promotes dining at locally owned, independent restaurants from June 1-June 14. Mattison’s Forty-One has Savor Sarasota menus available and Mattison’s City Grille and Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille offer Summer Savor menus. All three Mattison’s offer pre-fixe 2-course lunch menus for $20 and 3-course dinner menus for $35. Each course offers a variety of choices for starters, entrees, and desserts. Dinner Savor menus will be served all day to give diners even more options.
If you believe there are two sides to EVERYTHING, is there a negative to living in paradise? Unfortunately, in my world, the answer is yes. I recently became privy to that fact. Much like the saying, “The honeymoon is over,” it was not a happy moment for me.
You could ride a horse on a trail anywhere in Central Florida. Or instead, you can swim with a horse in warm Florida waters. Check out an unforgettable excursion in Bradenton where you can ultimately ditch the saddle and ride bareback in the bay.
When a storm approaches the barometric pressure falls. When the storm passes the pressure rises. When the pressure is changing it's like ringing a dinner bell for fish. Per Salt Strong. Before & after Alex as seen from the deck of the Florida Fisherman II, Madeira Beach Florida. Before we...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Snowbirds in Bradenton will no longer be able to turn off their water while they’re up north and not pay their water bill for those months, the City Council recently decided. In its May 25 meeting, Lance Williams, the assistant director of the city’s Office...
A two-story waterfront condo in the Guy Peterson-designed Aqua building, with views overlooking Sarasota Bay and the Ringling Bridge, hit the luxury market this week at $13.77 million. Address: 280 Golden Gate Point #400.Details: Four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths in 8,000 square feet indoors.Extras include a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, spa bath, fireplace, yoga studio, two boat docks and two private two-car garages.Flashback: The last owner, a well-known interior designer, wanted a space to showcase an extensive art collection, so they joined two floors into one large home with soaring ceilings and lots of open living space.What we love: The 8,000-square-foot wraparound private terrace, which the agents say is one of the largest in downtown Sarasota.Listed by: Lisa Rooks Morris and Amy Drake of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty's downtown Sarasota office. Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo
Bread on the Bay is the newest restaurant to enter the competitive Cuban sandwich scene here in the city of Tampa. Located at 951 East 7th Avenue, this sandwicheria offers up fresh juice and Cafe Con Leche to pair with its savory variety of steak, pork, and avocado sandwiches. Bread on the Bay opened its doors just one month ago and has earned near perfect 5-star reviews since its inception.
Tampa has built itself a reputation for being one of the most unique places to enjoy a variety of worldly, delicious cuisines. With the sheer amount of variety available to you, it can be difficult to pin down your choices, and decide where you’ll take your tastebuds to an exciting new meal every night. To help you narrow that list down to the best of the best, here are seven fantastic restaurants to try while you’re visiting Tampa, Florida:
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit will make several changes to its fixed-route bus service beginning Saturday, June 11. The changes will enhance transit service along several important corridors and provide more appealing transportation options for commuters in Manatee County. Route 99, which connects Manatee and Sarasota...
An iconic home in South Tampa connected to one of the area's historic dynasty families is once again for sale. Located at 4707 Bayshore Blvd., the listing claims the home was first built in 1920, built it was actually built 1937 by Jack Johnston and his wife, Louise Lee Johnston.
This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Poonam Maini, 52, is well known to many in the Sarasota-Manatee area because of her restaurant, Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, which started on Clark Road before relocation to Cooper Creek Boulevard and will move to an expanded space nearby later this summer. But not everyone who has enjoyed a meal at her restaurant knows the back story of Maini’s life, which began in a small Indian village called Garhdiwala and saw her enter an arranged marriage while she was still in her late teens—a marriage that led to years of abuse and suffering at the hands of her husband.
