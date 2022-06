After years of effort and several failed attempts by multiple town boards, Maggie Valley has successfully passed its Unified Development Ordinance. “I’d really like to express my appreciation, and I hope I speak for the entire board, for the hours and hours and hours the planning board put into this effort, certainly to Kaitland’s effort,” said Alderman Jim Owens. “This is long overdue, there’s a ton of work here, I think there was a lot of thought put into it, and I certainly appreciate the effort.”

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC