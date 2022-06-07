Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Suspect Arrested

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspect on the southbound 101 Freeway Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit suspect was originally wanted for began as a stop sign violation failure to yield, a stop sign violation and prowling out of Ventura County. The suspect was said to originally had been called in for being in the yard of a residence.
A Santa Maria man was declared dead at the scene of a rollover car accident in Santa Maria early Wednesday morning
Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
A man was found with a trunk full of avocados and was arrested under the suspicion of grand theft fruit. A Lompoc man is facing serious charges after a Sheriff's Deputy caught him stealing avocados from a ranch in Goleta. This suspected theft took place in Santa Barbara County. Grand...
Law enforcement is pursuing a driver in Montecito. Great work as always, thank you. Successful pit by CHP in Sherman Oaks. Suspect in custody. Passing Santa Rosa Road. I'll still try and cover this pursuit. Passed Las Posas. SBSO unit no longer following, will head back to Carpinteria area. Spike...
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was shot while filling his vehicle at a gas station and carjacked Tuesday night, June 7, in the Newhall community in the city of Santa Clarita. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics received a call for a victim that was shot...
A Ventura County man has been sentenced to four years in state prison for intentionally starting a forest fire. In June of last year, Ventura County firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze off of Highway 33 outside of Ojai. The firefighters were able to stop the fire at about five acres burned. No structures were damaged.
VENTURA, Calif. - A Camarillo man has officially been charged with murdering his mother last week, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday. David Hoetzlein, 25 was charged with the murder of his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, back on June 3. On that day, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Las Positas Apartments on Townsite Promenade after receiving reports that a body had been found in the apartment complex's dumpster.
The video is horrifying and tough to watch, but what makes it all even more infuriating is to hear how the woke DA of L.A. is basically giving the teen a light slap on the wrist. The mother in the video above, identified as Rachel, is furious after learning that...
06.05.2022 | 9:00 PM | ORANGE – Orange City Police and Orange City Fire responded to a 2 vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found 2 vehicles with moderate damage and multiple patients. 3 people were transported, one was a juvenile. All 3 were transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries.
Authorities say they’ve arrested a Ventura County man who told them he traveled from California to Maryland to kill a Supreme Court justice. Nicholas John Roske was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning. The Simi Valley man took a taxi to the neighborhood. Federal court documents say he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers that he had suicidal thoughts, and had a gun in his suitcase. He was still on the phone with dispatchers when officers found, and arrested him.
VENTURA, Calif. - Two Chilean nationals, believed to be part of a South American theft group, were each sentenced Monday to less than a year in jail for a home robbery in Camarillo that happened back in March, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's office. Enrico Francisco Martinez, 18,...
A 36-year-old man is sought in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 6-year-old son Sunday in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy...
Lancaster, Calif. – On June 10, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary...
A driver hit and killed a 300-pound bear on a California freeway, police told news outlets. The driver of a black Toyota Highlander hit the bear near the westbound 210 Freeway connector in Irwindale, about 23 miles east of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol told KTLA. The collision occurred...
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night that left one man dead
