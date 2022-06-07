Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Suspect Arrested

Authorities say they’ve arrested a Ventura County man who told them he traveled from California to Maryland to kill a Supreme Court justice. Nicholas John Roske was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning. The Simi Valley man took a taxi to the neighborhood. Federal court documents say he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers that he had suicidal thoughts, and had a gun in his suitcase. He was still on the phone with dispatchers when officers found, and arrested him.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO