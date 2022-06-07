ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Suspect Arrested

By ScannerAndrew
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Entering Ventura now. Sheriff deputies still in pursuit. Speeds of 110 mph. Stolen...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
97X

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Grand Theft With Trunk Full Of…

A man was found with a trunk full of avocados and was arrested under the suspicion of grand theft fruit. A Lompoc man is facing serious charges after a Sheriff's Deputy caught him stealing avocados from a ranch in Goleta. This suspected theft took place in Santa Barbara County. Grand...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police Pursuit in Montecito

Law enforcement is pursuing a driver in Montecito. Great work as always, thank you. Successful pit by CHP in Sherman Oaks. Suspect in custody. Passing Santa Rosa Road. I'll still try and cover this pursuit. Passed Las Posas. SBSO unit no longer following, will head back to Carpinteria area. Spike...
MONTECITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Camarillo man charged with murdering mother, dumping body in dumpster

VENTURA, Calif. - A Camarillo man has officially been charged with murdering his mother last week, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday. David Hoetzlein, 25 was charged with the murder of his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, back on June 3. On that day, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Las Positas Apartments on Townsite Promenade after receiving reports that a body had been found in the apartment complex's dumpster.
CAMARILLO, CA
onscene.tv

Multi-Casualty Incident Crash | Orange

06.05.2022 | 9:00 PM | ORANGE – Orange City Police and Orange City Fire responded to a 2 vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found 2 vehicles with moderate damage and multiple patients. 3 people were transported, one was a juvenile. All 3 were transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ORANGE, CA
kclu.org

Authorities say armed man arrested near home of Supreme Court justice is from Ventura County

Authorities say they’ve arrested a Ventura County man who told them he traveled from California to Maryland to kill a Supreme Court justice. Nicholas John Roske was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning. The Simi Valley man took a taxi to the neighborhood. Federal court documents say he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers that he had suicidal thoughts, and had a gun in his suitcase. He was still on the phone with dispatchers when officers found, and arrested him.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

LASD Holding A DUI Checkpoint This Friday June 10, 2022

Lancaster, Calif. – On June 10, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy