It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!

