Did destiny find Maree Davenport in 'Grocery Girl' ?

By Nicole Maher Booktrib.com
 2 days ago

When two people with tragic pasts physically collide at the grocery store, it seems as though they’ve just stumbled into a brighter future. These strangers catch each other’s attention instantly, and while they don’t know it yet, they have more in common than they could ever imagine.

"Grocery Girl" by Virginia’dele Smith will have readers wondering if destiny can find you anywhere … even in the produce section.

In this opener to the Green Hills romance series, Maree Davenport is the town’s most sought-after girl. Despite an upbringing full of loss and heartache, Maree has healed from her past and become an emblem of joy throughout Green Hills, Oklahoma.

From line dancing at the local bar to teaching fabric design classes to the locals, she has made her way into the hearts of everyone in town. While her skills and beauty do not go unnoticed, Maree’s dating life has been on the back burner. However, this might change as she crashes into a man she doesn’t recognize at the local grocery store.

Rhys Larson recently moved into town and joined the fire department. While he’s made a couple of friends at the firehouse, no one quite knows where he’s from or why he arrived in Green Hills. Rhys has successfully kept his personal life a secret. But after only a few short encounters with Maree, he can feel her breaking down his rigid exterior.

To protect himself, Rhys tries to create distance between the two out of his fear that something bad will happen to Maree — just as it has happened to everyone else in his life. But when his fears become reality, Rhys is the first to step into action.

OPPOSITES IN COPING SKILLS

The pair have a lot to work through to find their partner in romance. Maree isn’t sure she can break down the walls Rhys puts up to protect her from harm (and himself from his grief). Rhys needs to understand Maree’s way of overcoming past traumas, and perhaps learn a thing or two from her. Can they overcome the challenges to love?

From lovable characters to scenic surroundings, Smith does a wonderful job of placing her reader right in the heart of Green Hills. The picturesque small town she crafts throughout "Grocery Girl" is fit for a Hallmark movie with its historic buildings and annual traditions. From backyard barbecues to the Fireman’s Ball, readers feel as if they are in the heart of a tight-knit community.

This small-town charm extends to the characters introduced throughout her novel, too. Maree’s friends consist of local women ranging in age, which allows the reader to meet every generation of Green Hills residents.

Rhys is welcomed quickly by the other firemen, who look to ensure his success with the department and elsewhere. And when the town faces a series of suspicious fires, everyone is quick to jump into action to preserve their loved surroundings.

This attention to detail makes "Grocery Girl" a great read for anyone who enjoys a wholesome, feel-good romance story set in a quaint town, as well as a wonderful introduction to the people and places in this new series.

BookTrib.com is the lifestyle destination for book lovers, where articles and books are paired together to create dynamic content that goes beyond traditional book reviews.

