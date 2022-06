Darius Rucker welcomed some big names and a few up-and-comers to his 13th annual Darius & Friends concert at The Ryman in Nashville on Monday, June 6. Sara Evans was the first of the stars to join. She performed her hit “Suds in a Bucket.” Sheryl Crow–Rucker’s legendary contemporary–showed up later and performed hits like “If it Makes You Happy” and “Every Day is a Winding Road.” Rucker joined Crow for “The First Cut is the Deepest.” Along the way, Rucker was joined by rising stars like Rachel Wammack, Caylee Hammack and Lindsay Ell.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO