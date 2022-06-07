Books becoming popular park amenity

If you are in the Atlanta area and looking for affordable yet high end new restaurants to try, you should surely consider visiting this restaurant. Finding high end meat at an affordable price isn’t the easiest resource to come across, and especially at such a low rate. I first came across Fogo de Chao while looking for a restaurant to attend for my birthday dinner and the first thing that I noticed on Google were the restaurants' outstanding reviews. Customers spoke highly of the food quality and overall experience, giving Fogo de Chao 4.6 stars with nearly 7,000 reviews, which is great, and after seeing this, I was sold. Now this is a pretty busy restaurant, in a well known area, so parking was a bit of a concern even before I arrived, but to my surprise, there was both free and valet parking available for customers, making the entire experience much more convenient. Once inside of the restaurant, there was a really nice host who greeted my friends and I and after only 10 minutes, we were seated. As I walked to our table I noticed that the restaurant was very high end and the decor was also exceptional, with nice dark, romantic lighting. Now let’s get to the part that really matters; the food! Fogo de Chao is a place where there are countless amounts of meat that is served on a stick by men in elegant attire. Their most popular dishes include Filet Mignon, Smoked Salmon, and New York Style Cheesecake for dessert. Each dish consisted of its own unique flavor that one won’t forget. Overall, visiting Fgoo de Chao was both convenient and unforgettable.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO