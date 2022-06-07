ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho drought conditions improve after months of precipitation

 2 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — As temperatures begin to heat up, many are getting outside to bring back summer activities. "You get to be in the water, you get to be outdoors, it beats being in the gym,” said Caleb Snodgrass who surfs at Whitewater Park in Boise. Snodgrass...

spokanepublicradio.org

Idaho summer water outlook better, but not certain

A cold, moist spring has improved Idaho’s water outlook for the summer, but not enough to alleviate concerns about drought in some parts of the state. The precipitation levels in May were normal around Idaho and the colder than usual weather has slowed the snowmelt. Natural Resources Conservation Service maps show the snow depth levels are above average.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,027 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

SOLVED! The Mystery Behind Idaho’s Merry-Go-Round Law

It's long been considered a crime to ride merry-go-rounds on Sundays in Idaho. But where exactly is it written?. For as long as we can remember, local literati have carried on and debated over the legitimacy of Idaho's bizarre merry-go-round law. FACT: every Tom, Dick, and Mary who knows their...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Most Devastating Natural Disaster Will Make You Gag

Depending on your age or how long you've lived in Idaho, you can probably remember all sorts of natural disasters impacting our state. Looking back, there's one that will absolutely make your skin crawl. The Big Burn of 1910, which torched three million acres and killed over 85 people, the...
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Officials gather to discuss water shortages in Idaho

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday and Tuesday, some of the most influential minds in Idaho water usage are in Sun Valley discussing some of the realities facing the Gem State’s water supply. “Right now, we’re struggling to meet even current water supply needs,” said Paul Arrington,...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bogus Basin summer operations begin June 10

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin announced Tuesday afternoon that summer operations will begin Friday, June 10. The recreation area will launch limited summer operations Friday through Sunday, then launch seven-day-a-week operations on June 17 with hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The recent rain and snowy...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Did Idaho Democrats Just Find A Way To Lower Gas Prices?

We could give you yet another article about how gas prices in Idaho (and the country) continue to rise. We get it. Gasoline is currently sitting at just below $5.00 a gallon, and we're all freaking out. It feels like prices will never go back down, and we're all destined to ride Razor scooters to work for the rest of our lives.
kidotalkradio.com

Hail, Flooding and Tornadoes: What is With Idaho’s Weather?!

Alright Idaho, we’ve got the same question as this local resident:. What the heck is going on with the weather these days, particularly on the weekends?!. As in, run for cover, a tornado may touch the ground in Idaho? What!. Rain has been absolutely POURING. Including intense thunderstorms, lightning...
KIVI-TV

Idaho seeing another uptick in COVID-19 cases

IDAHO — COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Idaho and officials say things are trending in the wrong direction once again. The state’s testing positivity rate is now up around 9%, up from 7.6% just last week, but state health leaders say we are in a “mini-uptick” rather than a surge.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe Which City They Say is Safer (Pocatello vs. Boise)

I grew up in Pocatello, and while I love the area for a lot of reasons, I also know the kind of crime that exists there – and there’s just no denying that. No city on the planet is completely free from crime, but I personally feel like Boise comes pretty dang close, especially when being compared to Pocatello — it's one of the main reasons so many people are moving here!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

State of Idaho to host government job fair on Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Looking for work?. The state of Idaho may want to hire you. Several state agencies will be holding a state government job fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The state is hiring for a wide range of positions in the Treasure Valley and statewide. More than 200 jobs are available in the Treasure Valley alone.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

188,000 fish euthanized at Idaho hatchery to minimize spread of disease

On June 1, Idaho Fish and Game staff at Hagerman State Fish Hatchery euthanized about 188,000 young rainbow trout after the fish contracted a viral disease called infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN). There are no treatments to cure fish with IHN, so euthanasia is the best way to stop an outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading throughout the hatchery.
IDAHO STATE
Boise, ID
Boise local news

