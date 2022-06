Andy Theiler (SR/Arlington, Neb.) completed his collegiate baseball career two weeks ago for Doane University and on Friday he began a new chapter as he signed his first professional contract, joining the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Theiler was added to the Saltdogs' roster as they made a trip to Canada to take on Winnipeg and he started in center field.

