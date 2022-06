SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown wants to see the age limit raised for people to buy certain guns. “I don't see why we allow an 18-year-old to be able to go in and buy an assault rifle and the ammo to fire that weapon with, I think we could raise that, and it would be a very responsible act to do in our community,” Brown said.

