ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

5 Republicans vie for governor in New Mexico primary

By MORGAN LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkblp_0g2fx7Iw00
1 of 9

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican voters are choosing a nominee for New Mexico governor from a field of five candidates in Tuesday’s primary election campaign dominated by concerns about the economy, violent crime and security at the southern U.S. border.

The winner of Tuesday’s GOP contest will take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as she seeks a second term after guiding New Mexico through the coronavirus pandemic with aggressive public health restrictions and a surge in state government spending linked to record-setting oil production.

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti and state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences are prominent Republican contenders that spent extensively on ads.

The nomination also was pursued by Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block, investment adviser Gregory Zanetti and anti-abortion activist Ethel Maharg.

Former Republican President Donald Trump has not weighed in directly on the race after losing the New Mexico vote in 2020 by 11 percentage points and fleeting attempts to challenge the result through a lawsuit and a slate of fake electors.

Ronchetti, a seasoned broadcaster and household name, lost a Republican bid for U.S. Senate in 2020 by 6 percentage points to Democrat Ben Ray Luján. None of the GOP candidates has held federal or statewide elected office.

New Mexico has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors since the early 1980s. The last incumbent governor to lose reelection was Democrat Bruce King, defeated in 1994 by then-Republican Gary Johnson.

Amid bruising attack ads, candidates in the Republican primary have emphasized plans to send soldiers or law enforcement personnel to the state’s remote international border with Mexico, which echoes border deployments by Republican governors in Texas and Arizona.

Support for gun rights and opposition to abortion were on prominent display in the primary, along with concerns about New Mexico’s last-place employment rate and lagging student proficiency in schools.

The fall election will test the staying power of a Democratic governor who revoked a state ban on most abortion procedures, ushered in new controls on gun access and sought greater police accountability by lifting immunity provisions for law enforcement agencies amid concerns about police brutality.

In Tuesday’s vote, new same-day registration provisions allow unaffiliated voters to participate if they register with a major party — even briefly.

New Mexico still follows a closed primary system that restricts participation to voters registered with a major party, who cannot switch parties once early voting begins.

About 122,000 ballots were cast through absentee and early in-person voting as of Monday — with about 9% of registered voters participating. Absentee voting by mail or drop-off ballot accounted for about 15% of voting prior to Election Day.

Registered Republicans had the highest rate of participation at about 17% of registered voters, versus nearly 12% among Democrats.

Democratic voters are deciding on a nominee for the top law enforcement post as Attorney General Hector Balderas terms out of office. Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raúl Torrez is competing against State Auditor Brian Colón for the nomination. The winner will compete against Republican attorney and U.S. Marine veteran Jeremy Michael Gay of Gallup.

First-term congresswomen are seeking reelection to New Mexico’s three congressional districts, without primary challengers.

In the 1st District that includes most of Albuquerque and rural communities to the south, the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury is being sought by shooting range owner Louie Sanchez and former police detective Michelle Garcia Holmes.

In the 2nd District of southern New Mexico, Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez is vying against rural physician Darshan Patel for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.

Two Democratic candidates are vying to succeed Colón as state auditor in the race between Zackary Quintero of Albuquerque and Public Regulation Commissioner Joseph Maestas, without a Republican contender in the general election.

Former Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya is competing for the Democratic nomination for state treasurer against former magistrate judge and treasury official Heather Benavidez of Albuquerque to replace termed out State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg. The winner confronts Republican former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya.

Comments / 26

Mark Gomez
2d ago

VOTE RED, MLG doesn’t care about the people of NM. She kept us the cold to buy groceries during the pandemic 😡

Reply(1)
5
Brandi Bitsilly
2d ago

doesn't matter who is in office, they all promise this and promise that but will not be 100% like the people want them to be. Red or Blue!

Reply
2
rocketman33
2d ago

Vote RED, the liberals are destroying this country

Reply(2)
17
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

Ronchetti Wins GOP Primary for New Mexico Governor

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti will be the Republican nominee for New Mexico governor this year after defeating four other candidates to claim his party’s nomination for the job on Tuesday night. According to unofficial election results from New Mexico, Ronchetti won the support of 58 percent of Republican...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans picked a seasoned TV broadcaster to take on New Mexico’s incumbent Democratic governor, nominating former network meteorologist Mark Ronchetti on his pledges to rein in state spending, shore up policing and unleash already record-setting oil production. Ronchetti won Tuesday’s primary by a...
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

After a heated primary, New Mexico’s November election could be brutal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a contentious June primary election in key races like the Republican nomination for New Mexico Governor and the Democratic nomination for Attorney General, the forecast is full for more political mudslinging in the November general election. That’s the take from KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez, who spoke to KRQE News 13’s Chris […]
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Rebecca Dow concedes GOP nomination for governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rebecca Dow, the second-place candidate among the Republicans, pledged to continue fighting for her party during her concession speech. “I started this campaign with one goal in mind, to make MLG a one-term governor. I’m right here today as ready to fight tomorrow as I was yesterday, to make sure MLG is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
KOAT 7

New Mexico Primary Election Results

New Mexico's primary election was held on Tuesday, June 7. Here are the latest election results on the top races in New Mexico. STATEWIDE RESULTS: GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR | ALL NEW MEXICO COUNTIES. Republican Governor's primary race. Mark Ronchetti is the projected winner of the Republican primary for governor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat, forcing a small northwestern county to count votes by hand in the unexpectedly close Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.
The Associated Press

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Shortly after launching his campaign last year for the Republican nomination in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, Sam Brown got into a scrape with Twitter. A Purple Heart recipient who was severely burned by an IED blast in Afghanistan, Brown posted a picture of himself saluting while in uniform along with the words “Freedom Isn’t Free.” After he filed for the Senate seat three days later, he said his post was flagged with a “potentially sensitive content” warning that would require Twitter users to click or tap on the post to confirm they want to view it.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Herrell
Person
Hector Balderas
KRQE News 13

Who’s spent the most money on the New Mexico 2022 primary?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 primary elections have the possibility of shaking up the politics of the state. After debates over the politics of COVID-19 lockdowns, statewide funding, and extended discussions on crime, many state and local candidates want to bring big changes to New Mexico. But to get there, they need to make it […]
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Raul Torrez wins democratic nomination in attorney general race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a heated campaign between Raul Torrez and Brian Colon in the democratic primary race for Attorney General, unofficial numbers show Raul Torrez winning the nomination. Torrez was sworn in as the Bernalillo County District Attorney in January 2017 and has suggested his years as a prosecutor gave him more credibility and experience […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

Piñon Post’s John Block wins GOP primary for NM House seat

On Tuesday, Piñon Post editor and founder John Block of Alamogordo won the Republican primary for New Mexico’s 51st state House seat, defeating two-term incumbent state Rep. Rachel Black. Block got 1,540 votes (51%) to Black’s 1,494 (49%). The margin of victory was large enough not to go to an automatic recount.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Sanchez Unseats Montoya in District 40 and Herrera, Romero Hold On

Three moderate challengers contested three comparatively progressive incumbent state representatives in the valley for the June 7 Democratic primary. One of them was successful. Joseph Sanchez defeated incumbent Roger Montoya to run to win back his state House seat in District 40. Sanchez won 57 percent of votes, according to...
ESPANOLA, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primary#Absentee Voting#Primary Election#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Santa Fe#Gop#Democratic#U S Senate
cpr.org

Colorado Governor Election: Republicans Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl hope to challenge Gov. Jared Polis

Democrats have controlled the governor’s office in Colorado for most of the last half-century, with only a single Republican among the six most recent administrations. Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl hope to change that. They are the candidates in the Republican primary on June 28. The winner will go on to face Gov. Jared Polis in the general election this fall. Polis is trying for a second — and due to term limits, final — term.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico primaries, Deputy’s confusion, Hot with storms, Arroyo trespassers, Zoo upgrades

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight Austin Trout is ready for his next challenge in the ring Low voter turnout so far for primary election in Bernalillo County Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ Paramount accused of copyright infringement over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Italy seizes […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy