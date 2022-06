DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport city council has voted to amend a city ordinance to shorten the time frame fireworks can be used on July 3rd and 4th by four hours. After sixth ward Alderman Ben Jobgen heard complaints from constituents about the noise, he set out to make some changes. Tonight the council suspended rules for a third consideration and voted 7-3 to amend the ordinance window from 2 to 11 p.m. to 5 to 10 p.m.

