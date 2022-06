Dragon Ball Super is getting ready to hit theaters across Japan with its next major feature film in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and it has revealed the official runtime for the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! As the franchise readies for its first new anime project in four long years (and its very first fully CG animated outing), fans can't wait to see everything the new movie has to offer. It's going to be Gohan and Piccolo's first major role in the big fight, but now a question has been just how long it will be sticking around for.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO