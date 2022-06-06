ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Avalanche sweep Edmonton Oilers to reach Stanley Cup Final for first time since 2001

By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Colorado Avalanche reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since their 2001 championship on Monday, shredding their reputation of a highly talented team that disappointed in the playoffs.

They staged a furious third-period comeback and won in overtime on a goal by trade deadline acquisition Artturi Lehkonen to sweep the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-5 victory in Game 4.

The Avalanche will face the winner of the Tampa Bay Lightning-New York Rangers series. The Rangers lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final 2-1 with Game 4 on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Tampa.

Colorado overcame deficits of 3-1 and 4-2 on goals by Devon Toews, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen to go ahead before Zack Kassian forced overtime. Cale Makar, who scored in the first period, had four assists, including on Lehkonen's winner.

Though the Avalanche stars dominated in regulation of Game 4, it was moves made at the trade deadline that helped turn Colorado into Western Conference champions.

General manager Joe Sakic, the captain of the 2001 team, acquired defenseman Josh Manson to add grit on the blue line and brought in forwards Lehkonen, Nico Sturm and Andrew Cogliano to aid the penalty killing.

Lehkonen, who was with Montreal before the trade, scored the series-clinching goal in the third round for the Canadiens last season. Cogliano had a key block Monday night but appeared to hurt his hand on the play.

The newcomers joined stars MacKinnon, Makar, Landeskog and Rantanen to form a powerhouse that needed 14 games to get past the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Oilers.

And the depth helped them survive key injuries. Defenseman Sam Girard was hurt in the second round and No. 2 center Nazem Kadri missed Game 4 after being shoved into the boards in Game 3, which cost Oilers forward a one-game suspension.

TSN reported that Kadri had thumb surgery and his status for the Cup Final is uncertain.

"Naz has been one of our best players all season, clutch guy," MacKinnon told TNT. "Hoping he's doing well and we'll get him back next series."

Rangers hopeful two forwards can play in Game 4

The Rangers came out of Sunday's 3-2 loss in Game 3 with their center depth ailing, but head coach Gerard Gallant is hopeful that neither Barclay Goodrow nor Ryan Strome will miss any time.

Strome's lower-body injury came on his first shift of the second period, as he was lightly shoved from behind by Lightning forward Ondrej Palat and appeared to awkwardly plant on his right leg. He came out for one more 36-second shift, but could not continue beyond that.

"He should be fine," Gallant said following Monday's optional practice at Amalie Arena. "We'll see (Tuesday). ... But we fully expect him to play."

Goodrow was hurt during the third period when he blocked a shot from Victor Hedman.

Despite the obvious pain, the 29-year-old went to the locker room and was back on the ice for his next shift just 2:23 later.

"It hurt a little bit, but Barclay's a competitor," Gallant said. "He comes back and plays. That's what he does."

Jets' Kyle Connor wins Lady Byng Trophy

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Trophy, given to the NHL’s most gentlemanly player.

The league announced the honor Monday night before Game 4 of the Western Conference final.

Connor tied for the second-fewest number of minor penalties during the regular season. He was penalized just twice in more than 1,700 minutes of ice time that included regular short-handed shifts and matchups against top offensive opponents.

It’s his first time winning the Lady Byng. Last year’s winner, Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin, was second in voting by the Professional Hockey Writer Association. Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon was third.

Contributing: Vincent Z. Mercogliano, Northjersey.com; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado Avalanche sweep Edmonton Oilers to reach Stanley Cup Final for first time since 2001

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Philadelphia Flyers Head Coaching Search Continues

Barry Trotz may be holding up the NHL’s offseason coaching hirings. But while the former New York Islanders bench boss decides on his next move, teams like the Philadelphia Flyers are using the time that’s available to perform due diligence in their coaching searches. The Flyers head coaching search is beginning to be narrowed down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

