Dighton, MA

Monday's high school playoff scores: D-R softball downs Auburn

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

DIGHTON — A nearly two-week break did little to cool the red-hot Dighton-Rehoboth softball team Monday.

The No. 3 Falcons defeated the No. 30 Rockets 9-2 in the Round of 32 of the Division III softball tournament.

After going up 3-0 in the first, the Falcons added two more in the second before the Rockets scored once each in the fourth and fifth making it 5-2 before D-R added four in the bottom of the fifth and shut down Auburn in the final two innings for the win.

Eliana Raposo earned the win for D-R going four innings giving up two runs while striking out seven and went one-for-two at the plate with a pair of runs and three RBIs. Kylie Hillier tossed the final three innings striking out one.

Haleigh Kelley led the way at the plate going one-for-three with a three-run home run and four RBIs while Maddie Kelley went one-for-four with two runs and an RBI and Lucy Latour and Caleigh Cloonan each had a pair of runs.

The Falcons will now host No. 19 Tantasqua in the Round of 16 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 8 Bristol Aggie 11, No. 25 Carver 2 (Friday)

The Chieftains beat the Crusaders at home in the Round of 32 of the Division V tournament Friday as pitcher Kyler West led the way with 13 strikeouts.

Bristol Aggie will now host No. 9 Hopedale Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the field behind Dighton Town Hall.

BASEBALL

No. 11 Dighton-Rehoboth 3, No. 22 Bishop Fenwick 1

The Falcons defeated the Crusaders at home in the Round of 32 of the Division III tournament.

Mason Kulpa hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and help D-R advance. Josh Rebello had an RBI single.

The Falcons will now host No. 27 North Reading in the Round of 16 at a date and time to be announced.

GIRLS TENNIS

No. 5 Winchester 5, No. 28 Bridgewater-Raynham 0

The Trojans were swept by the defending champion Sachems on the road in the Round of 32 of the Division I tournament and ended their season with an overall record of 10-5.

No. 7 Foxboro 5, No. 26 Dighton-Rehoboth 0

The Falcons were swept on the road by the Warriors in the Round of 32 of the Division III tournament and finished their season with an overall record of 6-8.

