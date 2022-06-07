Small reorganization energy acceptors enable low energy losses in non-fullerene organic solar cells

Fiber-shaped solar cells (FSCs) show great potential to act as the power source in the wearable electronics field. Due to the unique advantages of the fiber-shaped organic solar cells (FOSCs), such as all-solid-state, ease of fabrication, and environmental friendliness, FOSCs are the strongest candidate among all types of FSCs for wearable electronics. However, the development of FOSCs is seriously lagging behind other types of FSCs. In this work, we demonstrate the efficient FOSCs with non-fullerene-acceptors (NFAs)-based light-harvesting materials. The FOSCs present efficiencies exceeding 9% under AM 1.5"‰G irradiation conditions. The performance influence factors including hole/electron transport layers, active layer, counter electrodes, solvents, and especially, the environmental humidity is systematically studied. The FOSCs not only can easily drive the electrical devices but also can be woven into the textile to charge the smartwatch. The study exhibits the great potential to apply the FOSCs as the power supply source in the wearable electronic field.
Comments / 0