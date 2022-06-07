Update provided on C.J. Beathard's injury after he was carted from practice

Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard left the team’s seventh organized team activity practice early after having to be carted off the field with an unknown injury. The injury was one where he was down for a few minutes before being taken back for examinations.

However, later Monday afternoon, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was able to provide somewhat of an update. According to his sources, the injury was a groin injury, but the extent of the injury isn’t known yet as the veteran is awaiting results from an MRI.

Beathard joined the Jags last season and entered the regular season as their No. 2 quarterback behind rookie Trevor Lawrence after a strong preseason. Beathard previously played with the San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Jags and was drafted by John Lynch and Co. in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

After being the No. 2 behind Lawrence in 2021, Beathard entered this offseason with a 58.7% completion rate (293-of-499) for 3,502 yards, 13 interceptions, and 18 touchdowns. And while he didn’t start in a single game last season, he came into this offseason with the most experience in terms of players behind Lawrence with 12 starts to his name.

The Jags entered OTAs with four quarterbacks, so they still have depth at the position if Beathard’s injury is severe. Behind Lawrence now is Jake Luton, who the Jags drafted in 2020 and has three career starts. They also have undrafted rookie EJ Perry, who the team signed after April’s draft out of Brown University.