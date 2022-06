(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert big man Alex Gast will take his 6-foot-7 frame to Central next year to play basketball for the Dutch. "I'm very excited," Gast said. "Being a college athlete is something I've wanted to be. The opportunity to do it is fantastic. The work I've put in to get to this point makes it even more special. It's exciting and fulfilling to see all the hours in the gym pay off."

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO