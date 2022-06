DALLAS — When Beto O’Rourke interrupted a news conference in Uvalde to criticize Gov. Greg Abbott, Jason Smith bristled. Smith, a Fort Worth lawyer and Democrat, worried that O’Rourke’s approach was too confrontational in that moment, a day after an 18-year-old gunman stormed into Robb Elementary School. But in the days that followed, as details emerged that the police waited in a school hallway for more than an hour as children called 911 for help and Abbott acknowledged being “misled” about the response to the massacre, Smith changed his mind.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO