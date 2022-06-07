Mercedes roaring through Fresno neighborhood smashes 4 parked vehicles in high-speed crash

Fresno police are investigating a high-speed crash in a Fresno High neighborhood Monday evening to determine if the driver of a Mercedes was under the influence when he slammed into four cars, heavily damaging two of the vehicles.

Witnesses said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Mercedes was being driven at a high speed — some estimated 100 mph — south on Harrison Avenue, south of Shields Avenue, when it sideswiped two pickups and then plowed into two other parked cars at Harvard Avenue. The Mercedes and the two cars appeared to be a total loss.

Firefighters were forced to pry the driver, in his 30s, from the crumpled Mercedes before he could be loaded into an ambulance.