ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Video: John Fetterman’s undisclosed heart condition alarms Democrats in Pennsylvania – CNN Video

nypressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s revelation about an...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

On This Day: 1M gather for nuclear disarmament rally in Central Park

In 1935, U.S. Congress passed legislation establishing Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas. The park opened to visitors in July 1944. In 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum was dedicated at Cooperstown, N.Y. In 1963, a sniper killed civil rights leader Medgar Evers outside his home...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
The Associated Press

Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The special primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday, after a tense legal fight over ballot access issues cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in an already extraordinary election, packed with 48...

Comments / 0

Community Policy