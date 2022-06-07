ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Driving a tuned 900bhp BMW M8 Competition: watch new TG American Tuned

topgear.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Dinan is a legendary American tuner, having established himself as a builder of ridiculously...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Paul Walker-driven Motorex R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II is for sale

Prices paid for R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs have soared in recent years (blame "Gran Turismo" and the PlayStation generation) and a pristine example currently up for sale will likely have an extra allure for most fans. The car is one of 16 examples legally imported by Motorex before the company...
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

BMW M3 Competition – long-term review

Should you fit your BMW M3/M4 with carbon ceramic brakes?. Our M3 is fitted with the gorgeous gold £7,995 M Carbon ceramic brakes. They’re available on all M3/4 models and are absolute whoppers (400x38mm fronts) but save 13kg. Even though their operating window is between 50–700°C they’re no hassle to live with day-to-day and are yet to squeak. If you’re into track days you’ll love them as they really help slow the 1,780kg beast down and lack fade. And, boy, are they powerful. But the standard steels are still pretty handy at slowing the heffalump down and if you're not into track days, we wouldn't bother. But if you are, be aware chipping one of these discs is a costly mistake to make.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M8#Driving#Vehicles#Tg American Tuned#American#Bmws
MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CARS
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
yankodesign.com

This luxurious flying car basks in uplifting interior comfort for high speed megacity travel

Getting from point A to point B in megacities is going to be the major focus in the next decade or even earlier. Justified enough for concept, as well as prototype flying cars and electric VTOL’s to have gained attention in the recent past. Shanghai-based Pantuo Aviation is yet another bunch of aviation and electric vehicle professionals eyeing the early piece of the pie with thier sustainable human mobility design. The company’s goal is to develop secure, AI-enabled eVTOL passenger aircraft that ease us all into the future of mobility.
TRAVEL
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang, BMW Neue Klasse, Ineos EV: Today's Car News

A redesigned Ford Mustang is coming next year. We've already spotted prototypes and now Ford has provided a sound clip of the Mustang GT variant. Judging by the clip, it looks like the pony car will continue to offer a manual transmission and V-8 engine. BMW Group is developing a...
CARS
topgear.com

Busting electric car myths: just how green is an EV?

The myth is that because the grid burns fuel, EVs aren't low carbon. Here's the truth. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. MYTH: the grid burns fuel so EVs aren't low carbon. I thought even electric-car doubters had finally grasped that this is a myth, but...
CARS
insideevs.com

Chinese E-Bike Maker Coswheel Introduces The T26 Electric Mountain Bike

Coswheel is a Chinese electric bike company that wants to be a pioneer in cutting-edge e-bike concepts. It says that its mission is to create some of the coolest and craziest electric bikes in the market, with enjoyment, sustainability, and environmental awareness in mind. It has quite a wide range of motorized two-wheelers in its repertoire ranging from electric mountain bikes, commuters, and folding bikes.
BICYCLES
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid First Look: More Power, Better MPG

Almost a year after it was initially teased, the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid has finally debuted, just as the car market is going bananas for fuel-efficient and hybrid models (while maintaining its attraction to SUVs) as gas prices continue to creep up. Using Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid technology, the new Corolla Cross Hybrid takes the compact Corolla SUV model that was all-new last year, and ups its combined fuel economy from up to 32 mpg to an estimated 37 mpg while delivering significantly more horsepower.
GAS PRICE
Robb Report

This Beautifully Restored 110-Foot Yacht From the ’50s Blends Classic Style and Modern Power

Click here to read the full article. The only thing better than a gorgeous antique yacht from the ‘50s is one that’s been meticulously restored. Enter Abeking & Rasmussen’s Sans Souci. The timeless 110-footer, which Edmiston has just listed for $5.6 million (€5.2 million), underwent a multimillion-dollar refit in the late 2000s and is presented in immaculate condition. The vessel was designed by German naval architect Geerd N. Hendel and launched by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1955 under the name Verdesein. Showcasing the finest German engineering, the vessel was strong and light from the get-go, with double-planked teak on oak frames. In 2009,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Road & Track

Production Mercedes-AMG One Gets 1063 HP and 11,000-RPM Redline

Nearly five years after Mercedes first revealed its AMG One hypercar, the production version has finally arrived. The wild looks and aero remain largely unchanged in the transition from concept to production car, and the final specs are mind-blowing. As a reminder, the AMG One is Mercedes's attempt at a...
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Has Assembled 20,000 Urus SUVs In Only Four Years

The Super SUV has been a veritable cash cow since its launch in 2018. It was on July 20 last year when Lamborghini announced a production milestone for the Urus. At that moment, the 15,000th example had rolled off the assembly line at the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Fast forward nearly 11 months later, the Super SUV #20,000 has been produced, painted in Viola Mithras with a panoramic roof and black brake calipers. The vehicle is heading to its rightful owner from Azerbaijan.
CARS
Motorious

Corvair Barn Finds

Would you be up to rescuing these classic Chevrolets?. Most people dream of buying some shiny, new car straight off the dealer lot with just a few miles on the odometer and zero problems with anything. We’re not exactly normal people, and while a brand-new car sure sounds nice in a way, we also dream of rescuing neglected classics and restoring them. If you’re that kind of person, these barn find Chevrolet Corvairs listed for sale on Facebook could be right up your alley.
CARTHAGE, NC
MotorTrend Magazine

427-Inch Pump Gas Street Machine Big-Block Chevy Hits the Dyno and Makes 622 HP!

Go to any large gathering of classic American muscle cars and you'll find out that, despite the perception that everything has been swapped to modern EFI mills, most are still running traditional carbureted engines. Why? Well, they are affordable, easy to deal with, and just look better under the hood. Plus, with the right parts, they certainly get the job done in terms of performance. This is especially true of big-block Chevy engines that pump out plenty of smile-inducing torque and look great doing it. Engine Masters co-host and Westech dyno dude Steve Brule knows we love us some big-block Chevy action, so he sent over this 427ci engine that was built by Nate Willoughby and Lauryn Terrazi for their 1969 Chevy Nova.
CARS
CNET

Best AV Receiver for 2022

Modern AV receivers offer everything you need with power a high-quality home theater system. There are plenty of receivers on the market and they include a grab-bag of features such as 8K video, Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi music streaming. So how do you know which is the best AV receiver...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy