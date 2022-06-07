Retro review: E64 BMW 645Ci Convertible

Should you fit your BMW M3/M4 with carbon ceramic brakes?. Our M3 is fitted with the gorgeous gold £7,995 M Carbon ceramic brakes. They’re available on all M3/4 models and are absolute whoppers (400x38mm fronts) but save 13kg. Even though their operating window is between 50–700°C they’re no hassle to live with day-to-day and are yet to squeak. If you’re into track days you’ll love them as they really help slow the 1,780kg beast down and lack fade. And, boy, are they powerful. But the standard steels are still pretty handy at slowing the heffalump down and if you're not into track days, we wouldn't bother. But if you are, be aware chipping one of these discs is a costly mistake to make.

CARS ・ 8 HOURS AGO