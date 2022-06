In a clash of heavyweights, it’s Germany vs England at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday for an important Group A3 fixture in the UEFA Nations League. The Germans got off to a respectable start in this pod, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Italians on Saturday thanks to a late equalizer from Bayern man Joshua Kimmich. As for the Three Lions, they were quite disappointing on matchday 1, losing 1-0 to Hungary courtesy of a penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO