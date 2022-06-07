ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Socceroos hope air-conditioned stadium will give them the edge in MUST-WIN World Cup qualifiers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Socceroos will be under extreme pressure ahead of their do-or-die World Cup qualifier against UAE tonight, but they won’t be able to blame a poor performance on the Middle Eastern heat. The Aussies will line up against the Al-Abyad in an elimination qualifier at Ahmad Bin Ali...

