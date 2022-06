MAUSTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing a former judge in Juneau County has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, was declared dead Tuesday by the Juneau County Medical Examiner. Uhde was declared legally brain dead on June 4. His body was on life support until Tuesday to allow for organ donation.

JUNEAU COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO