Many people became aware of formaldehyde after Hurricane Katrina, where it made the news after being detected in the FEMA trailers provided to house the hurricane victims. Formaldehyde was detected because it is used in building materials, insulation, carpets, and the manufacture of composite wood products. It is also found in household products such as glues, paints, cleaning products, and consumer products such as medicines and cosmetics. At very high levels, formaldehyde causes respiratory effects, from nose and throat irritation to asthma-related conditions.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO