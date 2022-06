The debate over whether businesses can be forced to provide goods and services for gay weddings will return to the Supreme Court in an upcoming case. In February, the Supreme Court agreed to hear 303 Creative v. Elenis. Lorie Smith owns and runs 303 Creative, a web design firm based in Colorado. Smith planned to design and host sites for weddings, but she has religious objections to same-sex marriage and does not want to be forced to design and host sites for LGBT couples. That puts her at odds with Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act, which prohibits "places of public accommodation" from discriminating against LGBT customers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO