CHIEFLAND — There are three major types of pine trees found in Levy County: slash pines, loblolly pines and longleaf pines. According to Forester Eric Handley, the easiest way to tell them apart is by the needles. Both slash pines and longleaf have needles about 8 to 12 inches long, but slash pine needles are bundled by twos, while longleaf has three. Loblolly pines have shorter needles at about 6 to 9 inches, and the cones are much smaller.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO