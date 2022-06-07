ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Viewpoint: Europe’s rejection of biotechnology in favor of organics has played an unfortunate role in today’s global food crisis. ‘Precision agriculture’ can help

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news,. opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Leading officials including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are sounding the alarm over the alarming state of global food security....

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack...
Reuters

France lifts poultry farming curbs as bird flu crisis fades

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry said on Tuesday it would remove bird flu-related restrictions on poultry farming across the country, citing a halt in outbreaks after the worst-ever crisis of the highly contagious virus led to the culling of 16 million birds. The European Union's second largest...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Food Shortages#Food Security#Precision Agriculture#Europe#Glp#Un#Eu
TheConversationCanada

Long-standing systems for sustainable farming could feed people and the planet — if industry is willing to step back

Global food systems are at a breaking point. Not only are they responsible for roughly a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, they are also the top contributors to water pollution and biodiversity collapse. On top of that, many aspects of our food systems are extremely vulnerable to disruptions from climate change and other shocks, as we saw in the first months of the pandemic. Agroecology — an approach to farming long practised by Indigenous and peasant communities around the world — could transform our food systems for the better. And agribusinesses in the Global North are actively looking to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

How many acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat did U.S. farmers plant in 2022?

Would you like to gain some insight and trade recommendations ahead of the Acreage Report being released by the USDA on June 30?. Prior to this report, Kluis Commodity Advisors and Successful Farming are teaming up to conduct their own planted acreage survey. Your information will be kept confidential and only the farmers who participate in our survey will get the results as well as any trade recommendations Kluis Commodity Advisors has before the USDA releases its Acreage Report on June 30.
AGRICULTURE
thecentersquare.com

As food prices soar with no end in sight, Americans change habits

(The Center Square) – Americans are changing their shopping habits because of soaring food prices. And disruptions in the international farming community have some worried about the food supply heading into 2023. The BMO Real Financial Progress Index, a quarterly survey from BMO and Ipsos, shows that 42% of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vox

Why meat is so expensive right now

Over the last year, you likely noticed a steep increase in your grocery bills. You may have just chalked it all up to inflation, and that’s certainly played a major role. But both the White House and consumer protection groups allege some meat producers are jacking up prices well beyond inflation — a practice known as price gouging.
ECONOMY
Missouri Independent

The elephant in the room is destroying family farms, rural communities and our democracy | Opinion

I love farming and have been doing it all my life, but I told my kids not to come back to the farm, because there’s no future in it. That’s the sad truth. Over the last year on Capitol Hill, there have been multiple hearings and bills and even an executive order to address what […] The post The elephant in the room is destroying family farms, rural communities and our democracy | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
AGRICULTURE
Vox

The environmental limits of eating local

Over the last 20 years, eating locally produced food has become synonymous with eating more ethically, healthily, and sustainably. Locavorism has been touted by popular food writers, local governments, think tanks, and big environmental nonprofits, sold as one clear change that could help to heal our ailing, industrialized food system. It would do so by revitalizing local agricultural economies, supporting small farmers, getting more nutritious and fresher products to people inundated with fast food, and helping the planet by reducing “food miles” — the distance food travels, and the energy that process consumes, to get to your plate.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

B2B Online Marketplace SAFQAT to Open in UAE

Online B2B marketplace SAFQAT is working to improve wholesale buying and will be launching its solution in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a Saturday (June 4) press release. Per the release, SAFQAT will replace one-on-one interactions with a “one-to-many” model, which reinforces a connection between supplier and buyers....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Fertiliser costs could prolong global food tensions - FAO

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Spiralling costs for farm inputs like fertiliser could deter growers from expanding production and worsen food security in poorer countries facing record import bills, the United Nations' food agency said on Thursday. An index of input costs for farmers was running at a record high...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Brown Foods ushers in new age of dairy, raises a ‘latte’ money for cowless cow’s milk

Enter Brown Foods, a 1-year-old company developing its first product, UnReal Milk, which is “real” whole milk created using mammalian cell culture technology. The founders, Sohail Gupta, Avhijeet Kapoor and Bhavna Tandon, have been friends since their undergraduate days at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Gupta has been a vegetarian throughout his life, and when his wife got pregnant, they were not able to find a milk alternative that was as nutritious to conventional dairy, that didn’t contribute further to climate change and that was cruelty-free to animals.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Fertilizer woes plant seeds of doubt beyond food

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fertilizer shortages due to the war in Ukraine are hitting more than just food costs. On Wednesday lawn-care firm Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG.N) issued a sales and profit warning as higher commodity costs continued to squeeze margins. It’s a warning of pain being spread across industries.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Malaysia to set up chicken 'stockpiles' to overcome shortages

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Thursday it will seek to stock up on chicken as part of measures to secure domestic supplies and control rising food prices, amid a ban on exports of the poultry. The Southeast Asian, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy