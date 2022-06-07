DNA embryo screening: Huge gap between science behind polygenic scoring and parental desires to pick the ‘perfect kid’

A sound theory of biological organization is clearly missing for a better interpretation of observational results and faster progress in understanding life complexity. The availability of such a theory represents a fundamental progress in explaining both normal and pathological organism development. The present work introduces a computational implementation of some principles of a theory of organism development, namely that the default state of cells is proliferation and motility, and includes the principle of variation and organization by closure of constraints. In the present model, the bioelectric context of cells and tissue is the field responsible for organization, as it regulates cell proliferation and the level of communication driving the system's evolution. Starting from a depolarized (proliferative) cell, the organism grows to a certain size, limited by the increasingly polarized state after successive proliferation events. The system reaches homeostasis, with a depolarized core (proliferative cells) surrounded by a rim of polarized cells (non-proliferative in this condition). This state is resilient to cell death (random or due to injure) and to limited depolarization (potentially carcinogenic) events. Carcinogenesis is introduced through a localized event (a spot of depolarized cells) or by random depolarization of cells in the tissue, which returns cells to their initial proliferative state. The normalization of the bioelectric condition can reverse this out-of-equilibrium state to a new homeostatic one. This simplified model of embryogenesis, tissue organization and carcinogenesis, based on non-excitable cells' bioelectric properties, can be made more realistic with the introduction of other components, like biochemical fields and mechanical interactions, which are fundamental for a more faithful representation of reality. However, even a simple model can give insight for new approaches in complex systems and suggest new experimental tests, focused in its predictions and interpreted under a new paradigm.

