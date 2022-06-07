ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn advances to Super Regional vs. Oregon State

By Simone Eli
 2 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Auburn baseball is back in the Super Regionals after defeating UCLA 11-4, Monday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers will travel to play Oregon State in the Super Regional round in Corvallis, Oregon.

“Super proud of our team. Three out of the last four years the Auburn Tigers can say they are going to a super regional,” said Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. “That’s a big deal. A great job to our program getting to host this finally. We proved it to ourselves that we can absolutely play well in this setting. Three great teams, and we got to compete against each team that was in this room – Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State with the tradition of Florida State and our history with them, and then a blue blood brand like UCLA.”

Despite delays due to weather in Auburn, the Tigers continued their dominance at the plate in game three against the Bruins. Auburn scored 51 runs over three games in the regional round. The Tigers 40 runs in the first two games tied an NCAA record.

Resuming a game paused 16 hours earlier by lightning with Auburn leading 9-0 in the sixth inning, pitchers Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter recorded the final 11 outs to finish the gem Mason Barnett began Sunday evening.

UCLA scored two runs in the both the seventh and eighth innings to pull within five, but Auburn added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Cole Foster’s sacrifice fly and Sonny DiChiara’s single to center.

Auburn (40-19) advances to a super regional for the third time in four seasons.

