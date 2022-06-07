ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Members of Ankeny High School Gay Straight Alliance react to drag performance backlash

 2 days ago
ANKENY, Iowa — After a controversial drag show that occurred at Ankeny High School after hours, the organizers⁠—the school's Gay Straight Alliance (GSA)⁠—have spoken out about their intentions and the repercussions they have faced. "My intentions with performing was to give the other students...

Comments / 6

Carolyn D
1d ago

These kids and the people who support them are sick. This country is going down hill fast and we will no longer be a great country because we will not be in God's favor.

Flower Child
2d ago

ok, not to be mean, BUT.. if this goes on in school (thank God my kids are out of school) WHY can't GOD be in school????

Some students and staff defend drag show at Ankeny High School

ANKENY, Iowa — Some students and staff members are defending the Gay-Straight Alliance Club aftera drag show was held at Ankeny High School. The drag show made some parents upset. Some pushed back at that idea at Monday night's school board meeting. It was an event for the GSA...
Juneteenth 2022: its history and celebrations this year

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June 2021. Juneteenth, the American holiday celebrating the date when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas first learned about the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, is just around the corner. Juneteenth celebrates the day that...
Ames Church Shooter Had Been Relieved Of National Guard Duty

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the accused Ames church shooter had been relieved of his National Guard duty. Reynolds says she has been briefed on the situation by the Guard’s adjutant general. Investigators say Johnathan Whitlach killed his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Eden Montang, and Montang’s friend, 21-year-old Vivian Flores last week. Whitlach shot himself to death. The governor says Whitlach had been seeing a mental health coordinator. Montang had recently ended a relationship with him and he had been charged last month with harassing her at work. Whitlach and Montang had been members of the same Iowa National Guard unit.
First Fort Dodge Pride Fest Planned For Downtown Fort Dodge

(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Sometimes it only takes one person to get an idea off and running and that was definitely the case for an upcoming event planned for this month in downtown Fort Dodge. The first Pride Fest for Fort Dodge is being coordinated by Kyrie Borsay,...
Family hopes to solve a Jurassic mystery in Beaverdale

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the case of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood. The Fholer family got the triceratops sculpture as a present about two and a half years ago. It's been a popular part of the neighborhood ever since. Kids and their parents would often...
Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year. Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
Police investigate stabbing in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing in Des Moines that occurred on Wednesday evening. Our KCCI crew was there tonight as officers investigated Southeast 9th Street. The police department tells us they detained someone who may be responsible. According to the police, the person who was...
Mike Franken wins Iowa Democratic Senate primary, will face Grassley

DES MOINES, IOWA — In what could be seen as a major upset on primary night, retired Admiral Mike Franken has won the Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate primary race and will challenge Senator Charles Grassley on the general election ballot in the fall. Franken is a Sioux Center native who served for more than three […]
Ankeny approves plan to annex part of Polk County

ANKENY, Iowa — On Monday night, the city council voted to annex more land into the city limits. If the state approves it, the northeast corner of the city will expand. A section of land west of I-35 along Northeast 126th Avenue that is 584 acres will be annexed.
Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 47-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for detonating homemade explosive devices on an Ankeny street last year. Chad Allen Williams, of Johnston, was sentenced Friday to federal prison for making a destructive device and being a drug user in possession of a firearm.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
