Police Investigating Threats Made Outside Norfolk School
By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
nbcboston.com
2 days ago
Police in Massachusetts will maintain a visible presence at Norfolk Public Schools this week after threats were allegedly made toward students at one of the district's schools on Monday. Norfolk Police Chief Charles Stone and Superintendent Ingrid Allardi say school officials and the police department are working together after...
A high school in North Dighton, Massachusetts, was placed on lockdown for a second time this week on Wednesday while police investigated after bullets were discovered in one of the building's bathrooms. Dighton and Rehoboth police were called to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School around 9:30 a.m. after school officials called...
Police in Plainville, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Keegan Jones, 17, hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon. He is described as 5-foot-8, 125 to 130 pounds with long, light brown hair. He was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m. and last known to be wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.
WORCESTER - A jury in Worcester federal court convicted a local man on Tuesday, June 7, for his role in an attempted robbery in Rockland. The jury convicted Grace Katana, a/k/a “King Grace,” 31, of Worcester, of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, commonly referred to as Hobbs Act robbery. The judge scheduled sentencing for October 20.
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Police arrested 19-year-old Manchester resident Hunter Benoit following a multi-month investigation and several outstanding warrants. On Feb. 4, after a probation officer check on Claremont Street, police discovered a large quantity of marijuana, prescription pills, gummy-based drugs and a substantial amount of cash...
NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
A Billerica man who failed to come to court after two incidents in Revere last year finally appeared before a judge last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Paul Gioiosa, 44, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court for the incidents on Thursday, June 2, the office said, one...
BROCKTON, Mass. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Brockton. Police say the shooting happened shortly before 8:35 p.m. on the 900 block of North Main Street. One man was killed and another man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Download the FREE Boston...
Police received a report of a woman choking at AMC Braintree 10 on Saturday but when police officers arrived and began abdominal thrusts to dislodge whatever she was choking on it didn’t work. The woman, police said, was actually having a heart attack. Officer Chris Horigan with the Braintree...
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Rajabu Arabi left home with friends Tuesday afternoon and did not return that night. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen...
BROCKTON, Mass. — One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting near a Dunkin’ restaurant in Brockton on Tuesday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of the 900 block of North Main Street around 8:30 p.m. found two gunshot victims, according to the Brockton Police Department.
BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested. The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m.
TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after seven people were seriously injured in a two car head-on collision in Townsend Monday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a crash near 130 Main Street Monday evening found two cars had collided head-on, police said. First responders needed to used the jaws of life to remove two people from one of the cars, according to police.
A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading Massachusetts state troopers on a chase down Interstate 93 into Boston in a Malden police cruiser that was stolen in front of the city's police headquarters hours earlier. When Malden police realized shortly before midnight that the cruiser was stolen, they...
NAHANT, Mass. — A woman who was pulled from a pool in Nahant has died, a spokesperson for the police and fire departments said. Emergency crews responded to the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman, 22 years old, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
Massachusetts State Police said a woman stole a Malden police cruiser and led authorities on a police pursuit through Boston and Interstate 93 late Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Malden Police released an alert that one of their police cruisers was stolen, officials said. Police said the cruiser was spotted driving erratically on Zakim Bridge minutes after the alert was issued.
BROCKTON, Mass. — A fire tore through a residence in Brockton, Massachusetts, late Tuesday night. Flames broke out at 7 Hamilton St. just before midnight. Firefighters battled flames on the third-floor rear porch that eventually expanded into the attic. Eight people inside the building were able to escape on...
CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — Miguel Rodriguez, 35, and his family refused to comment to Boston 25 in court Monday, but we learned police have camera footage from Rodriguez’s apartment showing him stumbling out of the car they say hit and killed 22-year-old Brandon Jennings in the left travel lane of Storrow Drive.
