ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Please, come together on this issue

Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI speak for myself and many Americans. We are heartbroken by the murder of these young...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Americans
MSNBC

Photos of slaughtered Texas school children wouldn't change any minds on AR-15s

Powerlessness breeds desperation, and rarely is that truer than when it comes to the national debate about guns. Last week’s massacre of 19 school children in Uvalde, Texas, and the fatal shooting of 20 first graders and six staff members in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012 bookend a tragic era in American life. Mass shootings have become routine events. In the nearly 10 years between these two horrific killing sprees, there have been thousands of mass shootings in America, countless lives lost and complete inaction from Congress. We’ve shaped our lives and our fears around the possibility that the terror of a mass killing will touch us or our families.
TEXAS STATE
creators.com

Retire These Gun Myths

The aftermath of a horrific mass shooting is not the time one would usually turn to a humor site, and yet, The Onion had an insightful take on Uvalde. The headline: "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." And here's the kicker: The Onion has run pieces with that same headline for years.
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Voices: What we actually know about mass school shootings in the US – and the gunmen who carry them out

When the Columbine High School massacre took place in 1999 it was seen as a watershed moment in the United States – the worst mass shooting at a school in the country’s history.Now, it ranks fourth. The three school shootings to surpass its death toll of 13 – 12 students, one teacher – have all taken place within the last decade: 2012’s Sandy Hook Elementary attack, in which a gunman killed 26 children and school staff; the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which claimed the lives of 17 people; and now the Robb Elementary...
UVALDE, TX
POPSUGAR

Matthew McConaughey Advocates For Gun Responsibility: "We Don't Have the Luxury of Time"

Matthew McConaughey is calling for gun responsibility in a new op-ed addressing the May 24 shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in his hometown of Uvalde, TX. In an op-ed entitled "It's Time to Act on Gun Responsibility," published in USA Today's The New Austin Statesman, McConaughey used his own story to advocate for "slowing down the senseless killing of our children."
CELEBRITIES
Phys.org

A call to action on the issue of gun violence

In response to the historical devastation of mass shootings in the United States, including the recent mass shooting of 19 innocent children in Uvalde, TX, Violence and Gender Editor-in-Chief Mary Ellen O'Toole, Ph.D. has issued an immediate call to action for superior gun control laws and legislation. "We've waited long...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy