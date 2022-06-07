ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connor honoured to win Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Pavel Datsyuk was rattling off four consecutive Lady Byng Memorial Trophies between 2005 and 2009, a young Kyle Connor was watching every single YouTube video he could find of the Detroit Red Wings superstar. Fast forward to 2022, and Connor can now add his name to the trophy...

RED WINGS SIGN 6-FOOT-8 PROSPECT ELMER SODERBLOM TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with 6'8 prospect Elmer Soderblom. Soderblom, 20, was selected in the sixth round (159th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Goteborg (Sweden) native spent the 2021-22 season in the SHL with...
Panthers reportedly interested in former Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill?

Entering this season, the second-longest tenured coach in the league behind future Hall-of-Famer Jon Cooper was Detroit Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill. After just one playoff appearance (in his first year as coach), though, the rebuilding squad finally decided to move on as they try and begin their rise back toward contention. That makes the 48-year-old Blashill an experienced option on the open market, as he’s been in coaching roles since 1998 and coaching professionally since joining the Detroit organization in 2011. While he doesn’t have the shiniest resume, some of that can be attributed to the poor roster he was given in Detroit.
NHL

Weekes, Matteau, Richter surprise Rangers fans at Game 4 watch party

Former New York players show up to Bryant Park to hype crowd up. New York Rangers alumnus Kevin Weekes knows hockey connects fans to their cities, especially in New York. Former Rangers players Weekes, Stephane Matteau, Mike Richter and Jeff Beukeboom surprised fans at the Eastern Conference Final Game 4 watch party at Bryant Park in Manhattan on Tuesday.
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Rangers 1 - Game 4

Down 2-1 in the series after Sunday's thrilling Game Three comeback win, the Lightning took care of business with a solid, overall outing in Game Four and turned the Eastern Conference Final into a best-of-three. Compared to Game Three, a contest in which the Lightning outshot the Rangers, 52-30, and...
New York Rangers’ Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil game-time decisions

The New York Rangers are getting ready to for a pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the series tied at two, the Blueshirts could be without their second and third line centers for the matchup. Ryan Strome tried valiantly to get into the...
Red Wings’ 2022 RFAs: Contract Projections for Zadina, Walman & More

Compared to the last two offseasons, Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings don’t have many restricted free agents (RFAs) to sign. In fact, Yzerman only has eight RFAs on his plate this summer. And not all will be getting new contracts. As with every offseason, supply and demand of cap space, roster spots, and player roles will have an impact on contract negotiations.
NHL

Moritz Seider Named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

Seider, 21, skated in all 82 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, notching 50 points (7-43-50) and 34 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound blueliner paced all Red Wings rookies in scoring while leading the team with 43 assists, 21 power play points and 23:02 average time on ice. In all, Seider ranked among the NHL's top rookie defensemen with seven goals (2nd), 43 assists (1st), 50 points (1st), 34 penalty minutes (7th), two power play goals (T1st), 21 power play points (1st), two overtime goals (1st), four game-winning goals (1st), 187 shots (1st) and 23:02 average time on ice (1st). His 50 points are the third-highest total in franchise history by a Detroit rookie defenseman and the most since Nicklas Lidstrom (60) in 1991-92. Additionally, Seider set a franchise record by becoming the first rookie defenseman to author an eight-game point streak (Feb. 9-March 4). Seider was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and is looking to become the sixth player - and first defenseman - in franchise history to be named the NHL's Rookie of the Year.
NHL

Gruden and Hiller Relieved of Assistant Coach Duties

John Gruden and Jim Hiller have been relieved of their duties as Assistant Coach. New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that John Gruden and Jim Hiller have been relieved of their duties as Assistant Coach. This Day in Isles History: June 10. Al Arbour is...
NHL

Avalanche's Western Conference Final Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 after completing the sweep over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 Western Conference Final. The methodical effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group, who utilized and executed a 'next man up' mentality when the stakes were at the highest yet.
NHL

Miller to have No. 30 retired by Sabres next season

Goalie played 11 seasons for Buffalo, is leader in wins, second in shutouts. Ryan Miller will have his No. 30 retired by the Buffalo Sabres next season. The 41-year-old goalie retired from hockey after playing for the Anaheim Ducks last season. He played 11 of his 18 seasons for the Sabres.
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from taking both games in Tampa

Just like that, the Eastern Conference Final is a best-of-three series. The Tampa Bay Lightning skated to a big 4-1 win over the New York Rangers in Game 4 on Tuesday night to get the series evened up at two apiece. Tampa Bay got goals from Pat Maroon, Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Ondrej Palat in the win.
NHL

This Day in Isles History: June 9

June 9, 2021 - The New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 at home in Game 6 of their Second Round series, advancing to the Stanley Cup Semifinals while eliminating the Bruins. Brock Nelson (2G), Josh Bailey (2A), and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (2A) led the Isles offensively, while Semyon Varlamov...
NHL

Fly By Podcast - Chris Peters

As the Winnipeg Jets settle into another off season, CJOB's Jamie Thomas & Paul Edmonds look ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal as the Jets own two first round picks! To break it all down they welcome prospect analyst, Christ Peters, of Daily Faceoff to give his perspective.
NHL

Go Fourth in July

Ron Francis, a former No. 4 overall pick himself, is in charge of who Seattle picks in the four-spot in the upcoming NHL Draft. Odds are in the Kraken's favor for a solid future player. June 9, 2022. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is no...
NHL

Lightning top Rangers in Game 4, even Eastern Conference Final

Palat has goal, two assists, Vasilevskiy makes 34 saves for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat had 3 points and Andrei Vasilevskiy's 34 saves helped the Lightning overcome the Rangers in Game 4 and level the series. 05:07 •. The Tampa Bay Lightning evened the Eastern Conference Final with a 4-1 win...
NHL

AHL play-by-play announcer Shaya 'overwhelmed' by support upon coming out

Says positive reaction from hockey community allowed him to focus on career goal of calling NHL games. During June, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association's joint Hockey Is For Everyone initiative will celebrate Pride Month. All 32 NHL Clubs, alumni, and current players will participate in pride events, including parades, across North America. As part of Pride Month, NHL.com will share stories about the LGBTQI+ hockey community. Today, a look at Jason Shaya, an American Hockey League play-by-play announcer who came out as gay in October.
NHL

Bishop, 2022 Draft pick traded to Sabres by Stars

Goalie said in December playing career was over because of knee injury; Dallas gets future considerations. Ben Bishop was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Dallas Stars on Friday for future considerations. Buffalo also received a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Bishop announced Dec. 14 that his...
NHL

Stanley Cup Final schedule announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the schedule scenarios for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the Colorado Avalanche against the winner of the Eastern Conference Final series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Based on their higher regular-season point total, the...
