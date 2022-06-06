ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles picks mayor amid worry over crime, homelessness

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23o2ZO_0g2fqZMu00

The contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor was supposed to be about homelessness, crime and soaring rents and home prices. But lately it’s taken a nasty turn.

In ads run by Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and her allies, rival Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso is depicted as a West coast version of former President Donald Trump, who is dodging taxes, blowing a “right wing dog whistle” and lying about Bass’ record.

In advertising from Caruso and his supporters, Bass emerges as an ethically compromised charlatan who missed key votes in Congress and counts an indicted city councilman in her circle of friends.

Voters will have their say Tuesday, when the primary election concludes in what has emerged as a mostly two-person fight between the congresswoman who was on then President-elect Joe Biden’s short list for vice president and the wealthy developer in his first run for public office.

Twelve names are on the ballot, though several candidates have dropped out. If no candidate clears 50% — which is likely with a crowded field — the top two finishers advance to a November runoff.

Bass could become the first woman mayor of Los Angeles and the second Black person to hold the office.

The race has largely focused on homelessness and crime. More than 40,000 people are living in trash-strewn homeless encampments and rusty RVs, and widely publicized smash-and-grab robberies and home invasions have unsettled residents.

A looming question in Los Angeles is who will show up. About 80% of voters didn’t cast ballots when outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti was reelected in 2017.

The eventual outcome could have national implications.

Caruso, 63, who sits on the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and was endorsed by the police union, has positioned himself as a centrist outsider running against City Hall’s progressive establishment. He blames Bass, 68, and other longtime incumbents for sprawling homeless encampments that have spread into virtually every neighborhood and concerns about unsafe streets.

If he performs strongly or even pulls off a surprising win, it would be an unwelcome sign for Democrats defending their fragile majorities in Congress and in other races around the country.

The last time City Hall veered to the political right was in 1993, when voters turned to Republican businessman Richard Riordan to lead the city in the aftermath of the deadly 1992 riots that erupted after four white police officers were acquitted of assault in the beating of Black motorist Rodney King.

Los Angeles, however, is much changed since Riordan’s days. It’s more Latino, less white and more solidly Democratic. Only 13% of registered voters are Republicans.

Caruso's estimated $4.3 billion fortune has allowed him to run a seemingly nonstop display of TV and online ads. His campaign's spending — over $40 million as of early this week, most of it his money — has topped all other candidates combined.

By comparison, Bass' spending has hit about $3.3 million, though both campaigns also have been supported by ads from outside groups.

There's been competition over celebrity endorsements, as is typical in Los Angeles. Earvin “Magic” Johnson is backing Bass, while Caruso has Snoop Dogg and Gwyneth Paltrow behind him.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 25

James Stader
1d ago

I don't see any changes coming from the democrats, It's quid-pro-quo ànd LA needs cleaning up desperately.

Reply(1)
18
Val Brandt
1d ago

Of course they'll have a runoff how else can the Democrats cheat unless they know how many votes they're going to need.

Reply(1)
11
mizzury54
1d ago

Caruso has a good chance because people are fed up with the ineffective response to the homeless situation. Nothing of substance is being done. Maybe a political outsider can accomplish something. At Caruso dies have experience with city officials as been involved in community work and does have long standing ties to the city.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
californiaglobe.com

Criminals in LA County Ask For More Plea Deals Due to Likely Recall Election of DA George Gascon

Amid the increasing likelihood that Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon will face a recall vote this November, as well as the successful recall of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin on Tuesday, a growing number of LA County criminals are making plea deals over worries that Gascon’s progressive criminal justice policies will go away due to the impending recall.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Jeffrey Katzenberg Rips “Bully” Rick Caruso As Los Angeles Mayor & LA County Sheriff Races Head To Runoff – Update

Click here to read the full article. (Updated with Jeffrey Katzenberg statement) The top two Los Angeles races in today’s primary election look to have both kicked the can down over to November. Based on early results, Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso will face-off in a runoff election in six months, as neither Democrat garnered more 50% of vote to win outright their bid to be Los Angeles’ next mayor. With 39% of precincts reporting, Caruso has 41% and Bass coming in with a stronger than expected 38%. Besieged by scandals and most of the political establishment, Alex Villanueva...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Richard Riordan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Donald Trump
KTLA

Election Day: Frontrunners emerge in race for L.A. mayor

The contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor was supposed to be about homelessness, crime and soaring rents and home prices. But lately it’s taken a nasty turn. In ads run by Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and her allies, rival Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso is depicted as a West coast version of former President […]
NBC San Diego

California Primary Election Results: Los Angeles Mayor Race

Twelve candidates were pushing for a spot on the June primary ballot and nine made the cut. Three of the 12 have since withdrawn from the race. This story is part of NBC 7's live coverage of the 2022 Primary Election in San Diego County. Click here for the live blog.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Homelessness#Crime#Politics Local#Democratic#Republican#Congress
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KABC

Bonin wants homeless encampments near libraries; Says laws against encampments “don’t work”.

Proposal Introduced Regarding Camping Near L.A Libraries. (Los Angeles, CA) — A city councilman for Los Angeles is proposing a ban on camping near city libraries. KTLA reports Joe Buscaino wants those areas cleared after a homeless tent caught fire next to the Venice Library last week. It comes as a law was passed recently that prohibits camping within 500 feet of a school or daycare in L.A. However, councilman Mike Bonin is giving pushback to the idea saying creating laws against “encampments doesn’t work.” Bonin represents the district were the Venice Library is located.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Live Updates: 2022 Santa Clarita Representative Election Results

With two of the Santa Clarita Valley’s elected representative seats up for election this year, the 2022 California Primary Election is a vital topic among SCV residents. Keep an eye on this page for updates on the U.S. Congressional and State Assembly races. U.S. House of Representatives — District...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Channelocity

Most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach--would you live here?

(Kirk Wester/Adobe Stock Images) Long Beach, California is not just a favorite name drop in rapper Snoop Dogg's lyrics, but it's also one of the biggest cities in California. "Long Beach has a 2020 population of 452,917. The average household income in Long Beach is $86,806 with a poverty rate of 16.83%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,324 per month, and the median house value is $556,100. The median age in Long Beach is 34.9 years, 34.2 years for males, and 35.6 years for females."
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy