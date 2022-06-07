ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players react to win over OSU and Super Regional berth

hogville.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Oklahoma State 7-3 on Monday night...

hogville.net

hogville.net

Smith, Tygart Named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitchers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart have been named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Smith and Tygart are the 25th and 26th players in program history to earn Freshman All-America honors. They are the first Razorbacks pitchers to do so since Connor Noland earned the recognition in 2019.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Sam Pittman Pleased With the 3 Late Additions to 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks wrapped up the Class of 2022 with two additions from the transfer portal and a junior college recruit. Arkansas has added Toledo wide receiver Matt Landers, 6-5, 200, Arkansas State defensive tackle Terry Hampton, 6-0, 293, and College of the Canyons (Calif.) defensive tackle Taylor Lewis, 6-3, 300. All three are now on campus with Lewis arriving on Tuesday. He graduated from junior college on Saturday and then headed to Fayetteville. On Tuesday, Sam Pittman was asked about the trio and his thoughts on them.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Sam Pittman Feels Contract Fair For All Parties

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman had a Zoom conference with beat reporters on Tuesday with his contract among the topics. Pittman and the University of Arkansas announced his new contract on June 2. It increases his base compensation and extends his employment agreement through potentially the 2027 season based on on-field success.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Centre Daily

Major transfer target about to arrive in Durham

As things stand with the 2022-23 Duke basketball roster, the Blue Devils would probably begin next season just inside the nation's 10 highest-ranked squads. But if they snag Illinois grad transfer Jacob Grandison, they would significantly bolster their perimeter weaponry, adding to its depth, experience, shooting, and overall potency. In that case, they might flirt with a top-five preseason ranking.
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
hogville.net

WATCH: Sam Pittman talks about new contract, summer conditioning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Tuesday to discuss a number of topics. Pittman focused a lot on his new five-year contract with the Razorbacks with he signed last week. He also talked about summer conditioning and how his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Isaiah Augustave Talks Arkansas Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE — Naples (Fla.) Class of 2023 three-star running back Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas on Tuesday night while on his official visit. Augustave, 6-2, 190, took an official visit to Arkansas along with his high school coach Rick Martin Monday through Wednesday. Following the visit, Augustave talked about why he committed to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Sam Pittman Likes the 85 For 85

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA will allow football coaches to be able to sign as many prospects as they need to get to the 85-overall limit for two years. This rule is in place to allow coaches to sign more than 25 players in a class. It’s necessary because of not only normal attrition, but the transfer portal is seeing schools lose several players. This rule is like basketball in the sense a coach has 13 scholarships and can sign as many as he needs to in a class to get to 13. Eric Musselman, for instance, has 11 new recruits and only two holdovers from last season. Sam Pittman talked about the new rule on Tuesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Duke Basketball Transfer Reportedly Schedules Major Visit

Former Duke guard Joey Baker is taking a trip to Ann Arbor. According to Chris Balas of On3Sports, Baker is currently visiting Michigan. Baker averaged 4.1 points per game during four seasons with the Blue Devils. Last year, the senior shot a career-best 40.5 percent from three-point range. He entered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
hogville.net

Webb Named CoSIDA Academic All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ Braydon Webb has been named a CoSIDA Academic All-American. The Hogs’ starting center fielder earned third-team recognition on Wednesday. Webb is just the fifth Razorback baseball student-athlete since 1957 to earn Academic All-America praise from the organization. Arkansas claims Super Regional berth. Webb...
ARKANSAS STATE
backingthepack.com

ESPN previews the ACC’s Atlantic Division

Bill Connelly’s ACC Atlantic Division preview is out and it is a lengthy one, because there’s a lot going on in the division this year. Whole lot going on. A couple elite defenses, a handful of good quarterbacks, multiple teams realistically capable of breakout years, and on and on.
RALEIGH, NC
hogville.net

Slim Chickens launches council with five UA students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Slim Chickens, the Fayetteville-based fast-casual restaurant chain, announced the launch of a new Student Athlete Council in partnership with the University of Arkansas. Everett announces NIL deal with Razorback softball team. According to a press release, the Student Athlete Council will consist of the following...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WRAL News

Martin Samek steps down as Rolesville football coach

Rolesville, N.C. — Rolesville High School football coach Martin Samek has resigned from his position, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Samek came to Rolesville before the 2019 football season after six seasons at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem. In that time, he turned Rolesville into a formidable football program. The Rams,...
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brenda Cox

Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
MILWAUKEE, NC
nsjonline.com

2021 North Carolina Debutante Ball held in Raleigh

RALEIGH — The 95th annual North Carolina Debutante Ball was held June 4 at Carolina Country Club in Raleigh. The event, sponsored by the Terpsichorean Club, was delayed due to COVID restrictions that prevented large gatherings during 2020 and 2021. The Ball is traditionally held in early September. The 2022 Ball will return to that traditional date.
columbuscountynews.com

Randleman Defeats WHS for Championship

BURLINGTON – For the first time in the 2022 playoffs, the Randleman Tigers gave up a run, falling behind Whiteville 3-0 in the first inning of Game 2 of the 2022 2A Baseball State Championship Series. However, the Tigers responded with their signature potent offense, exploding for five runs in the third to surge in front 5-3, a lead they would never relinquish, on their way to a 12-5 Game 2 win and a series sweep.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
VIRGINIA STATE

