WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players react to win over OSU and Super Regional berth

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA will allow football coaches to be able to sign as many prospects as they need to get to the 85-overall limit for two years. This rule is in place to allow coaches to sign more than 25 players in a class. It’s necessary because of not only normal attrition, but the transfer portal is seeing schools lose several players. This rule is like basketball in the sense a coach has 13 scholarships and can sign as many as he needs to in a class to get to 13. Eric Musselman, for instance, has 11 new recruits and only two holdovers from last season. Sam Pittman talked about the new rule on Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO