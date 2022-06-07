AmpliTech to Showcase their State-of-the-art RF Components at IMS 2022

Most cars, trucks and SUVs are equipped with a couple of USB ports in the modern era, which is a great tool for charging mobile devices like a phone or two. But for drivers needing to charge larger electronic devices, they will need an inverter. USB ports simply won't cut it when it comes to devices that require more power, like a laptop, camera, drone or power tool. For big battery power on the go, have a car power inverter on hand with the right wattage for the devices you'll be charging and you'll be able to power your device quickly and efficiently wherever you go.

