Sycamore’s season ends at Geneseo Super Sectional

GENESEO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sycamore’s baseball team had a heck of a run in the postseason, but it ended Monday night, one win short of State.



The Spartans lost to Washington 8-4 at the Geneseo 3A Super Sectional.



It was a tie game 4-4 through four innings before Washington pulled away with four runs late. Sycamore’s final record is 28-7. The Spartans also won the Interstate 8 Conference Championship this season going 12-2 in the conference.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.