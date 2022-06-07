ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, IL

Sycamore’s season ends at Geneseo Super Sectional

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JV0LK_0g2fpbDh00

GENESEO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sycamore’s baseball team had a heck of a run in the postseason, but it ended Monday night, one win short of State.

The Spartans lost to Washington 8-4 at the Geneseo 3A Super Sectional.

It was a tie game 4-4 through four innings before Washington pulled away with four runs late. Sycamore’s final record is 28-7. The Spartans also won the Interstate 8 Conference Championship this season going 12-2 in the conference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Long-time local football coach Leonard battling cancer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A long-time local football coach is in a battle right now with cancer. Chuck Leonard Jr. learned this spring that he has cancer. Leonard was an assistant football coach at Rockford’s Christian Life High School for ten years. He later became the head football coach at his alma mater Belvidere for four years […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sky Carp pitchers combine to blank the Timber Rattlers

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) –The Beloit Sky Carp stayed red-hot Wednesday night behind some tremendous pitching. They defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-0 at ABC Supply Stadium. Three Beloit pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout. Patrick Monteverde started. He went six innings allowing only one hit and striking out six batters. Tyler Mitzel was next on […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

RVC’s Hockerman named national pitcher of the year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The national champion Rock Valley College softball team has snared another major individual honor. Sophomore pitcher Hannah Hockerman has been named the Division III National Pitcher of the Year by NJCAA. Hockerman led the nation in wins in the circle with 25. Her 1.74 earned run average ranked second in the nation. Her […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IL
Sycamore, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Sycamore, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
Geneseo, IL
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Young wrestlers to compete in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Young wrestlers are headed to Loves Park this week to take part in the 16U National Dual Championships. Fifteen and 16-year-old boys will compete in two Olympic-styles of wrestling, freestyle and Greco-Roman, at the Indoor Sports Center. In total, more than 39 teams from 27 states will take part in […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auburn’s Chaney and Anderson make college choices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Two more student-athletes at Auburn High School have made their college selections. They’re heading to different schools, but in the same location. Basketball standout Robert Chaney has signed with Clarke University in Dubuque. Volleyball player John Paul Anderson has signed wiht Loras College in Dubuque. “My brother went to Loras, so I […]
AUBURN, IL
nddist.com

Packer Fastener Announces New Illinois Facility

Packer Fastener will soon open its second location outside its native Wisconsin. The Green Bay supplier announced plans for a new outlet in Roscoe, Illinois, set to begin operations this summer. The new facility, located just north of Rockford, joins a Chicago-area location in Addison, Illinois. “Once upon a time,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cassioppi wins U23 national championship

GENEVA, OH (WTVO/WQRF)–Add another major championship to Anthony Cassioppi’s resume. The Hononegah alum won the U23 freestyle national championship Sunday at the World Team Trials. Cassioppi went 7-0 in the 125kg division. He outscored his opponents 72-8. This is the second year in a row Cassioppi has won this championship. He now makes the USA […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Orangeville’s Lobdell transfers to Lena-Winslow

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Lena-Winslow’s state championship football team just graduated standout running backs Marey Roby and Ethan Fye. Well, one of those holes should be filled with the news that Orangeville All-Stater Gunar Lobdell has transferred to Lena-Winslow. Le-Win head coach Ric Arand comfirmed that news to me Monday. As a junior last fall playing 8-man […]
ORANGEVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
100fmrockford.com

More than 4,000 visitors expected to attend national wrestling championship in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — USA Wrestling will host a national youth championship here this week, bringing thousands of athletes and visitors to the region. The Indoor Sports Center at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two, 8800 E. Riverside Blvd., is set to host the event, and the entire Field 3 will be transformed into wrestling mats for the competition.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford students have chance to do free laundry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local students can stay fresh throughout the summer thanks to a local partnership. Kids at Rockford Public Schools are able to wash and dry two loads of laundry for free during the school year. They decided to extend that program throughout the summer on Wednesday. The free laundry is offered […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford University president to step down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Eric Fulcomer announced he will resign as Rockford University president in December after 9 years. Fulcomer has taken a new position as president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. Fulcomer says he and the school have accomplished a lot since he started work there six years ago. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-storm Warning – portions of DeKalb, Lee and Lasalle CO

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE... SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____________________________________________________________________
LEE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Goodwill temporarily closes

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A staffing shortage has caused a temporary closure at the Washington Goodwill. In a statement, CEO Don Johnson said most staff members from the Washington location is currently working at the East Peoria store. However, several other employees are still at the Washington location, where they continue to sort through donations.
WASHINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois energy rates to double, stick around for a year

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois consumers will pay double for energy starting this month, as a deal mitigating costs for many communities expires, with no new contract in sight. Communities like Peoria, Morton and East Peoria all participate in municipal aggregation programs. They will all see rates...
PEORIA, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Missing Northern Illinois University student found dead

A Northern Illinois University student reported missing since Sunday, has been found dead. NIU student Latif Adeboyejo was found dead in a parking lot near campus on Tuesday. Adeboyejo, a Chicago native, was 21 years old. The DeKalb Police say Adeboyejo suffered a gunshot wound and a firearm was recovered...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy